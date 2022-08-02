She used to smoke boys at the football

UK 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson says she always knew her classmate Ella Thun would become an England star because she used to smoke all the boys in football.

The couple have been good friends since they met at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, where they played cross country and football together. Hodgkinson said she and Thun, who scored England’s first goal in a 2-1 win against Germany at Wembley on Sunday, were living their dream.

“She was two years older than me, but somehow we got along really well,” Hodgkinson said after qualifying for the Commonwealth Games 800m final.

“At school, they always called me “mini-Ella”. So we’ve kept in touch since then, and she was also in Tokyo last year. We are just two young girls living our dreams.”

Hodgkinson said she knew Tun would go straight to the top. “She used to play on our boys’ football team and smoke them, so there was absolutely no chance she wouldn’t make it.”

Hodgkinson said she used to play on the same team as Tun in high school, but she wasn’t nearly as good. “We also did some cross-country. I was always aiming to beat her on the run, but she was naturally very good, she has a lot of talent.”

Hodgkinson, who won a silver medal at the Olympics last year, said she was captivated by the Lionesses’ progress and that it would be a game-changer in women’s sports across the country.

“It was absolutely amazing, I really enjoyed watching it,” she said. “And what will this give women’s sport? I’ve seen all the little girls watch it and they’re very pleased to see it because they didn’t have it before. Ella scored so well. I know she’s in seventh heaven, so congratulations to her.”