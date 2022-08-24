type here...
She took photos every day for 10 years and celebrated with stunning mosaics.

Mosaic of 3,652 photos taken every day since August 12, 2012 by Claire Gibson. (Claire Gibson)

Claire Gibson has taken a photo every day for the past 10 years – that’s 3,652 days in a row.

The Edmonton-based photographer collected all the images she’s taken over the years and created a mosaic commemorating her accomplishment, which she posted on her social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – on August 13.

Put together, thousands of photographs make up a portrait of Gibson with her camera and several colorful balloons.

When zoomed in, the viewer can discover individual photographs of landscapes, pets, coffee cups, the night sky, nature, and people—some in black and white, others in color.

Gibson decided to make the mosaic because, over the years, the collective photo became more important to her than individual photographs.

“You can see my creativity evolving, but you also love the way I see the world and hopefully encourage other people every day to find a little bit of joy or creativity or something beautiful,” she told CBC. Edmonton AM on Monday.

The Edmonton-based photographer has been photographing every day for the past decade.

We’re talking to the local woman behind the project, which has over 36,000 photos.

On her social media, Gibson received a lot of feedback about the longevity of the project and her commitment to keep it going.

“A lot of people said they were looking forward to… getting a little bit of joy every day and something that would take their mind off other things,” she said.

She has also inspired people to start their own projects, “that’s great because I really think it’s important to find what you enjoy doing every day to find balance and help your mental health.”

Gibson launched the project on August 14, 2012 in Sheffield, UK, where she used to live, taking photos a day on her phone’s camera and posting them online.

In September 2013, she moved to Edmonton and continued her project here. “I never forgot,” she said.

A woman in a floral shirt smiles while holding a camera in front of a graffiti wall.
Claire Gibson, a photographer from Edmonton, has been taking a photo a day every day for 10 years. (David Kocibi)

She used both her phone and a real camera used by professionals, depending on what she was trying to capture.

Even on days when she didn’t feel much inspiration or had to stay at home after contracting COVID-19, she persevered and never lost her streak.

Sometimes Gibson knew what she wanted to photograph. Other days she let inspiration come to her, either at home or when she was away.

“I really like shadows, light and shadow, and I like to look at things from a different point of view that you usually don’t notice,” she said.

People who love photography are often criticized for not being in the moment, but Gibson believes they actually observe the beauty around them more than those who aren’t interested in photography.

Having celebrated her 10th birthday, Gibson is continuing her project soon, although she has yet to decide when to complete it.

“For the first few years, it was a conscious decision to continue, and now it has to be a conscious decision to stop,” she said.

6:53Local photographer takes photos every day for 10 years

A steady hand is an important part of a good shot. For one local photographer, consistency has become a daily mantra. We were joined by Claire Gibson, who has been taking photographs every day for the past 10 years.

