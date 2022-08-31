She manually cleared the river of this pesky invasive plant.

Kathy Church has ripped up so many patches of the pesky, invasive European water chestnut this summer that she dreams about it.

“I look at the chestnut tree in the water and [dream of] remove it and make sure everything is clean,” she laughs.

Church had just finished leading a field team of five year-old students hired by the nonprofit Center for Invasive Species. The team was tasked to search, locate and manually pluck a thick, rooted green invasive aquatic plant along a 30-kilometer stretch of the Welland River in the Niagara region of Ontario.

A five-person field team used two canoes and a motorboat to clear the European water chestnut, concentrating on a 30-kilometer section of the river. “We’re professional canoeists now,” Church said. (Courtesy of the Center for Invasive Species/Kathy Church)

“It’s a lot of work, especially when you get to these big patches, and everywhere you look there’s a chestnut tree, and all you have to do is remove it,” said Church, a recent graduate of the Ecosystem Restoration Program at Niagara College. .

The European water chestnut (abbreviated as EWC) litters the coastline, depriving sunlight and space for fish and native plants. It is also unpleasant for people – it is difficult to swim or row through them. Its sharp, spiky seeds can pierce skin and even pierce thin sandals.

When Church began operations in July, huge swaths of the river’s banks were covered with EWC—nearly 100 percent coverage in some places. In eight weeks, the team manually hauled out about 7,000 plants, filling 70 of those plastic containers.

The uprooted plants were taken away from the water so that they would die as quickly as possible – they were dried, turned into green manure and properly composted.

On her last day on the water last week, Church scanned both sides of the river, honing her now-experienced eye for floating aquatic plants. She saw a lot of water lilies and water yarrow, but didn’t see EWC.

“I am very proud of our team and what we have been able to achieve,” she said. “It’s a really great feeling to just fly by and be sure there’s nothing.”

3 Notable populations in Ontario

The Welland River is one of three known EWC populations in the province. According to the Center for Invasive Species, located in Sault Ste. Mary, Ontario.

Colin Kassin, the center’s political manager, doesn’t know how the plant ended up in Welland. The EWC travels primarily through its seeds, so it suspects that they may have been picked up by a bird or they may have arrived from an infested boat.

“We are right at the interface between established and early adoption,” he said. “This is the best scenario in terms of being ahead of the curve.”

Colin Kassin, policy manager for the Center for Invasive Species, keeps an eye on the European water chestnut along the shoreline of the River Welland. He calls it “a nasty aquatic invasive plant.” (Haydn Watters/CBC)

He trusts early detection. A local kayaker first noticed something strange on the river in 2020 and reported it. It turned out to be the EWC, scheduled for 2021. This year, the field team went down to the water for the first time.

LISTEN | Haydn Watters of the CBC is looking for the European water chestnut with the team:

Ontario Morning from CBC Radio 5:13 Looking for the invasive European water chestnut When summer began, the invasive European water chestnut was all over the Welland River in the Niagara region of Ontario. The team spent the summer tugging it by hand. Haydn Watters went down into the water to see their efforts.

Kassin said dealing with invasive species is often doomed to failure. But he is confident that this work at Welland is on a rare path to success – leading to long-term removal of the EWC from the river.

After the team members pulled the plant out, they placed it in these plastic containers and carried it away from the water. There are about 100 plants in each container. The team estimated that they uprooted about 7,000 plants from the river during the summer. (Presented by Cathy Church)

“Our hope is that next year, by stopping most of these plants from germinating seeds, we can get much lower yields,” he says, hoping for a reduction of at least 50 percent.

“If we can stop him from seeding this year, theoretically we’ve won.”