“She is as black as we are!”: the girls saw themselves in the teaser of “The Little Mermaid”

Disney cartoon teaser trailer. Mermaid really, really excited a lot of black girls.

The upcoming film, which stars singer Halle Bailey (of musical duo Chloe x Halle) as Ariel — a singing mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to become human — marks Disney’s first live-action black princess.

trailerwhich now has over 14 million views on YouTube, features Bailey’s Ariel singing the famous part of your world. And it’s spawned a trend on social media where parents are filming their kids’ reactions when they see a black Disney princess.

Lyanna and Kelona Shanks, two sisters who live near Fort Worth, Texas, shared their excitement on CBC’s The National Monday night.

“I’m very, very, very excited,” said Ke’lona Shanks. “Because she’s black, like us!”

This film is the latest in a series of remakes of old Disney films. In the original animated film, released in 1989, Jodi Benson voiced Ariel. The Princess and the FrogTiana was the first black Disney princess to be featured on screen, albeit in a 2009 animated film.

Earlier this week, Bailey responded to one of the videos by tweeting, “I just sobbed looking at this thank you… she’s so cute.”

Mermaid will be released in theaters in May 2023.