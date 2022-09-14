type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT “She is as black as we are!”: the girls...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

“She is as black as we are!”: the girls saw themselves in the teaser of “The Little Mermaid”

By printveela editor

-

33
0
- Advertisment -


Disney cartoon teaser trailer. Mermaid really, really excited a lot of black girls.

The upcoming film, which stars singer Halle Bailey (of musical duo Chloe x Halle) as Ariel — a singing mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to become human — marks Disney’s first live-action black princess.

trailerwhich now has over 14 million views on YouTube, features Bailey’s Ariel singing the famous part of your world. And it’s spawned a trend on social media where parents are filming their kids’ reactions when they see a black Disney princess.

Lyanna and Kelona Shanks, two sisters who live near Fort Worth, Texas, shared their excitement on CBC’s The National Monday night.

“I’m very, very, very excited,” said Ke’lona Shanks. “Because she’s black, like us!”

This film is the latest in a series of remakes of old Disney films. In the original animated film, released in 1989, Jodi Benson voiced Ariel. The Princess and the FrogTiana was the first black Disney princess to be featured on screen, albeit in a 2009 animated film.

Earlier this week, Bailey responded to one of the videos by tweeting, “I just sobbed looking at this thank you… she’s so cute.”

Mermaid will be released in theaters in May 2023.



Previous articleWorld Cup 2022 final venue Lusail Stadium in Qatar fails miserably in test run
Next articleWHO Director-General says ‘end is in sight’ for Covid pandemic

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News