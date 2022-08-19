She-Hulk: Smash or pass? What works and what doesn’t in the new Marvel show

With a gamma-corrected jump and a wink, She-Hulk, the latest superhero in the series, landed. In the new show airing on Disney+, Canadian Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner (also known as the Hulk) who, after an accident, discovers she has powers similar to the green Avenger.

When the trailer first fell many fans focused about the special effects and computer animation of everyone’s favorite Marvel character. After watching the first four episodes, here’s what works and what doesn’t in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Smash! Maslany and other actors

She-Hulk, also known as lawyer Jennifer Walters, is struggling to balance her legal career with being a superhero. (Marvel Studios)

Maslany has earned a legion of fans for her role as several cloned characters in Black orphan. While this show showcased her versatility, She-Hulk allows Maslany to show her comedic side, perfectly conveying the position of an eagle lawyer tormented by her fellow manspliners. This She-Hulk is not just a female version of the Hulk, but someone who physically (and perhaps mentally) better blends her Hulk and human sides.

While her cousin – Mark Ruffalo, who plays the more erudite “Smart Hulk” – warns her against a premature return to her career, Jennifer longs to return to law. She wants to succeed in life on her own daily merit, but quickly realizes that it is her green-skinned alter ego who finds matches on dating apps.

Head writer and series creator Jessica Gao, who worked on Rick and Morty as well as Robot Chicken, completes the series with a good stable of characters. Ruffalo is here as Obi-Wan on her superhero journey. Ginger Gonzaga adds some sweet moments as Nikki, Jennifer’s paralegal, and Benedict Wong as… Wong continues his streak of cameos as King of the Marvel Universe.

And while Jennifer’s job at a law firm that specializes in metahumans opens up a multiverse of possibilities, give me fewer pesky lawyer brothers and more. Awesome Andy Android.

Pass. Computer graphics

When the trailer for the series was released, many fans complained about the computer animation of the protagonist. (Marvel Studios)

When Jennifer turns into She-Hulk, it’s not exactly sensational, but it’s not bad on a Shrek level either. It is only in the first episode that the jade giantess seems to be a distracting mixture of shades. The decision to become an all-digital character always comes with risks, but a character as expressive as She-Hulk adds an extra layer of complexity.

The first episode shows off an impressive level of action with a Hulk vs. She-Hulk wrestling match, but there are times when the tech can’t capture the subtleties of Maslany’s performance. There are times when She-Hulk seems to be in danger of slipping into uncanny valleybut Maslany’s charisma sells character despite outward flaws.

Pass. Destruction of the 4th wall

Beginning with the Sensational She-Hulk comic book series written and drawn by John Byrne in 1989, the jade giantess has stood out, breaking the fourth wall and appealing to readers. (Marvel comics)

There are moments in the series where She-Hulk directly addresses the camera, similar to Ryan Reynolds’ trick, like Dead Pool. Gao referred to the show Rubbish as a source of inspiration. Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Rubbish used this technique to invite viewers into the space of her character Lulu.

She-Hulk doesn’t speak to the public that often, and she usually makes fun of the public’s expectations or the Marvel Universe as a whole.

There is a comic book precedent for this. Writer and artist John Byrne, 1989 Sensational She-Hulk The series introduced She-Hulk, who enthusiastically broke the fourth wall. Issue after issue, she ranted about picking a villain, complained about her wardrobe, and even walked through comic book panels to save time. While Brian’s book contained more than his share of sexist cheesecake, it also helped establish She-Hulk’s voice. As for the TV version, Maslany certainly enjoys this technique, but could have used the material better than the mainstream Marvel meta moments.

Smash! Lawyer Show!

Jennifer runs into her former colleague, who has been tricked by a shape-shifting elf. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

“Show Lawyer!” is one of Maslany’s jokes on camera as she introduces us to her world. At its best She-Hulk Attorney at Law is gamma irradiation Boston Legal as well as Los Angeles law. Building on success Ms. Marvel Moon Knight as well as Hawkeye, it has its own tone. With more Marvel shows than there are versions of the Iron Man armor, there’s certainly enough material for a street show about superhero hiccups and lawsuits.

But if She-Hulk suffering from anything, it’s a common Marvel disease – the inability to fully commit to a cause. On the same level he wants to be Ellie McBeal a wild procedure with Walters trying to balance his personal life and legal career. But Marvel is what it is, instead of cross-examining witnesses, we get the necessary C-level supervillain battles. We hope that in the future, office politics and legal work will not take a backseat to taking down the bad guys.