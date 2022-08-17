‘She-Hulk’ is big and colorful, but too weak to be a Marvel comedy smash

(CNN)to prove “Moon Knight” This wasn’t a fluke, as it was a Marvel-sized disappointment. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Big, bright, colorful and too silly for its own good. Trying to bend the mold is fine in theory, but the mix of sitcom-style tropes and gamma-irradiated powers yields a series that’s too weak to break anything.
Ironically, the element that was the most mysterious ahead of the premiere — what the computer-generated title character looks like — is less of a concern for the show. The scenes are pretty cool for the most part, while the Hulk’s tower is a bit reminiscent of “Avatar” on the general public.
Instead, the show’s emphasis on it’s-not-easy-being-green comedy and weirdness after the obligatory origin story ends feels highly episodic. While there’s nothing wrong with screwball office comedy based on the previewed four episodes, that genre falls far short of Marvel’s strengths.
For those unfamiliar with the character, the premiere dutifully sets up Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who accidentally brings her blood with him, investing her with extraordinary strength and size (6’7). “, in her case, so a little more on earth).
Unfortunately, that same episode also establishes that Jessica will occasionally break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience, a tired-enough device that turns out to be particularly awkward in this context, as she adjusts to the vagaries of switching back and forth between her superpowers. Normal self.
The Hulk tells her, “You don’t go back to what you were before,” though part of She-Hulk’s DNA is that she gradually recognizes some beneficial aspects of her larger-than-life personality.
“She-Hulk” thus offers a tabloid-esque, TMZ-informed view of the superhero world, with Jessica, the reluctant newcomer, serving as the de facto mentor. If the idea has promise, the execution falls short, despite the occasional laugh.
Comedy writer Jessica Gao and director Cat Coiro (whose recent credits include Jennifer Lopez’s “Marry Me”) all have some fun with the Marvel-ness, from various cameos to references to early Hulk movies that don’t feature Ruffalo to Jessica’s discomfort. Interested in the personal life of Captain America. Even Maslany, the chameleon-like star of “Orphan Black,” is a solid lead, without giving her the kind of material to flex those muscles.
The main problem is that Jamila Jamil, as the super-powered imperious Titania, barely registers in the early installments, each of which has a mid-credits gag.
The underlying proposition of Marvel’s Disney+ series relies on the opportunity to showcase stories, characters and tone that don’t have the weight or appeal of a big-screen incarnation, again, an approach not without merit. The late effect, however, is more inclined after an auspicious start Diluting major brands rather than increasing it.
Although the early series had their flaws, they generally had enough thrills to justify considerable hype. In contrast, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” presents a flimsy case for sticking around until the end. The remaining parties may overturn that summary judgment, but so far, there is no appeal to win on appeal.
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres August 18 on Disney+.