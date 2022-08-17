‘She-Hulk’ is big and colorful, but too weak to be a Marvel comedy smash

(CNN) to prove “Moon Knight” This wasn’t a fluke, as it was a Marvel-sized disappointment. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Big, bright, colorful and too silly for its own good. Trying to bend the mold is fine in theory, but the mix of sitcom-style tropes and gamma-irradiated powers yields a series that’s too weak to break anything.

Ironically, the element that was the most mysterious ahead of the premiere — what the computer-generated title character looks like — is less of a concern for the show. The scenes are pretty cool for the most part, while the Hulk’s tower is a bit reminiscent of “Avatar” on the general public.

Instead, the show’s emphasis on it’s-not-easy-being-green comedy and weirdness after the obligatory origin story ends feels highly episodic. While there’s nothing wrong with screwball office comedy based on the previewed four episodes, that genre falls far short of Marvel’s strengths.

For those unfamiliar with the character, the premiere dutifully sets up Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who accidentally brings her blood with him, investing her with extraordinary strength and size (6’7). “, in her case, so a little more on earth).

Unfortunately, that same episode also establishes that Jessica will occasionally break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience, a tired-enough device that turns out to be particularly awkward in this context, as she adjusts to the vagaries of switching back and forth between her superpowers. Normal self.

