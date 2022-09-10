She flew on Air Canada for an accessibility conference. She landed with a damaged wheelchair

Maayan Ziv says she went out of her way to ensure her wheelchair was delivered safe and sound before she leaves Toronto for an accessibility conference in Israel.

The accessibility advocate and chief executive says she called Air Canada to confirm they could transport her wheelchair on her trip to Tel Aviv and arrived four hours before Wednesday’s flight to wrap it in bubble wrap and tell airline personnel on how to transport it safely.

Despite all her precautions, she says her sister found her wheelchair “completely damaged” when their nearly 11-hour flight landed on Thursday morning.

“No one told me that the wheelchair was damaged. Nobody told me anything happened,” said Ziv, CEO of the AccessNow app, who lives in Toronto.

“Imagine someone basically chopping off your legs when you arrive somewhere – that’s the equivalent of what it’s like.”

Ziv says she did everything in her power to protect her wheelchair, including wrapping it in bubble wrap before boarding the plane. When she landed, she says that her sister found it damaged. (Maayan Ziv/Twitter)

Ziv, 32, says her wheelchair is an extension of her body—when removed, it robs her of independence, mobility, health and comfort.

While the experience was traumatic, she says this is not the first time her wheelchair has been damaged or completely broken during a flight. In fact, Ziv says, this amounts to discrimination, which is a reality for many people with disabilities.

And that needs to change,” she says.

“Whether it’s Air Canada or any other airline, there needs to be proper and detailed consideration of how we treat people with disabilities traveling,” Ziv said.

I got off the plane and found that I had been stripped of my independence. This cannot continue with people with disabilities. it #wheel chair my mobility. My whole life is connected with this wheelchair. Another flight, another broken wheelchair, damaged #airlines. pic.twitter.com/wu9cNF03dE –@mayanziv

Air Canada offers ‘goodwill gesture’

Ziv says she can stay in a wheelchair on any other form of transportation, such as buses and trains, but not on passenger planes.

That’s because federal law requires people using wheelchairs to sit in an airplane seat during the flight, something that disability rights advocates say should be done away with.

Last month, Air Transat employees dropped off a 46-year-old man, who also uses a wheelchair, into an airplane seat.

Ziv says her wheelchair was valued at about $30,000 and she expects to spend up to a year buying all the parts and setting up a new one. Without a chair, she says, she has pain all over her body and may not be able to participate in a conference called Access to Israel, where she says she was invited to speak.

In an email to CBC Toronto Air Canada says that while the company has successfully served tens of thousands of customers using mobility aids, in this case, they do not meet the “normal level of service.”

“We immediately responded to this customer’s concerns at the airport, including setting up a dedicated wheelchair service to repair the damage,” the airline said in a statement.

“We have offered the buyer a voucher as a gesture of goodwill and we continue to work with the buyer to ensure that the device is repaired.”

Ziv says a “goodwill gesture” was made up of a $300 e-coupon provided by customer service at baggage claim. She calls the move “insulting” and says it shows a lack of attention and understanding.

“It doesn’t cover the cost of the huge amount of pain and suffering I’m going through, it doesn’t cover the damage and cost to their brand as an airline, and it definitely doesn’t solve any of the problems I’m experiencing. that’s what any would-be traveler would do,” Ziv said.

She says the company later emailed her that they would cover the cost of repairing the wheelchair or a possible replacement.

“That’s not enough,” she said.

“We need a better, more inclusive and fair approach to the treatment of people with disabilities.”