‘She defined an era’: Biden, former presidents mourn Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden mourned Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, congratulating the UK’s longest-serving monarch for leading with “grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the unparalleled power of her example”.

“Her Majesty Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” President and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. “She defined an era.”

The statement said that in a world of constant change, the Queen was “a stable presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.” “Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring admiration united people across the Commonwealth. Seven decades of her history-making reign witnessed an unprecedented march forward of human development and human dignity.”

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her estate Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old. His eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, became king soon after his death.

Biden has known the Queen for three decades and has met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when she hosted him and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle during her visit to the UK to attend the Seven Leaders Summit.

After that visit, Biden told reporters that the queen was “very kind” and said he had invited her to the White House. Biden said the king reminded him of his late mother.

Biden ordered flags at the White House and other public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

Former US presidents also fondly remembered their meeting with the Queen.

“As we began to navigate life as president and first lady, he welcomed us onto the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Barack Obama and Michelle Obama said in a statement. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her remarkable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Obama said he was in awe of the queen’s “legacy of tireless, distinguished public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

Former President George W. Bush remembered Queen Elizabeth as “a woman of great intelligence, charm and wisdom”.

“Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her corgis – is one of our fondest memories of the presidency,” he said. “Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with faith in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Her steadfast resolve benefited our world, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton said that during her 70-year reign, the Queen led Britain through great change with “incredible grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare of all her people”.

“In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, peace and strength,” Clinton said.

Donald and Melania Trump said Queen Elizabeth had left a “tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain” and that her leadership and diplomacy had advanced engagement with the United States and countries around the world. However, the Queen will always be remembered for her loyalty to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women, Trump said.

“What a magnificent and beautiful woman she was—there was none like her!” Trump said.

