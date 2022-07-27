New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shawn Mendes Canceled the rest of his Wonder World tour for an extended mental health break.

Mendes declared Tour cancellation Wednesday via Instagram.

“I started this tour excited to play live after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the truth is, I wasn’t at all prepared for how difficult touring would be after this time,” he explained.

He said: “After talking more with my team and working with an amazing group of health professionals, it became more and more clear that I needed to take time off that I never took personally, to sustain myself and come back stronger.”

Shaun postponed his world tour citing his ‘mental health’

The “Treat You Better” singer’s cancellation comes weeks after he postponed part of a tour.

Mendes stated that he will continue to make music and eventually return to touring after taking “much-needed time off.”

“I know you’ve all been waiting a long time to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I take the proper time to heal,” he concluded. “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me on this journey.”

The 23-year-old pop star has been candid about her mental health journey on social media.

He got support from other singers Demi Lovato And Andy Grammer.

“My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it’s like to go on the road and not be prepared for it. I know what it’s like to be overworked or burned out,” Lovato said during an appearance on “Carson & Kennedy Talk. With Famous People.”

“That’s never a pleasant feeling, and when dealing with mental health, it’s like, ‘Gosh.’ My heart just goes out to him.”

Grammer commented on Mendes’ Instagram post, writing, “Love you man- proud of you for doing what you need.”