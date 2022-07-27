type here...
Entertainment Shawn Mendes canceled the remainder of the tour, citing...
Entertainment

Shawn Mendes canceled the remainder of the tour, citing mental health challenges

By printveela editor

-

13
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Pop singer Shawn Mendes He has canceled the rest of his tour Concert dates postponed Paying attention to his mental health.

The Grammy nominee was “completely unprepared for the toll that being back on the road would take (on him)” and “made the decision to cancel the tour after consulting with an incredible group of health professionals,” he told fans. statement shared on his social media account.
“I started this tour excited to get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was completely unprepared for how difficult it would be to tour after this time,” he said. “It became more clear that I needed to take time off, which I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”
    Mendes has already done several shows, appearing in cities around Sacramento, California, as well as Canada. But after the show’s initial run, Mendes told fans in a now-deleted post earlier this month that he was taking time off from the tour to address mental health issues.

      Shawn Mendes postponed the tour to focus on his mental health
      The Canadian-born artist has been transparent with fans about his health challenges. In April he Tweeted A screenshot of an iPhone note he wrote in which he “feels like he’s either flying or sinking.”
      Read on
      “Sometimes I don’t care what people think and I feel free,” he wrote. “Most of the time it’s a struggle [sic].”
        Mendes announced his breakup From the singer and “Senorita” duet partner Camilla hair In November. Mendes a few months after their breakup said SiriusXM’s “Morning Mashup” Key He’s “(giving himself) a lot of grace” to recover from the breakup. He too told Instagram followers in March He felt lonely after their separation.
          “Who do I call when I’m having a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m on edge?” he said In a video posted on Instagram. “Now I feel like I’m finally on my own and I hate it.”



          Previous articleFlorida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked a prison guard after the massacre
          Next articleWhat We Lost When Hotels Stopped Being Accommodations

          Latest news

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          The Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals before the MLB trade deadline

          NEW YORK – The first domino of the upcoming MLB trade deadline has fallen to the New York...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          DeSantis Announces Plan to Address ESG Impact in Florida

          off Video Ron DeSantis Announces Florida's Plan to Fight ESG Florida Gov....
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Hillary Clinton’s Former Chief Strategist Manchin Reveals Why Inflation Bill Won’t Affect Midterms

          closer Video Manchin was 'always in the game' for Democrats 'Special Report'...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Brad Pitt ‘dating’ again but not in ‘serious relationship’ after years of split from Angelina Jolie: report

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          The Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari is slated to return to All-Pro form after another knee procedure

          Green Bay, Wis. - David Bakhtiari compares it to driving a sports car. His finely tuned...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          A huge humpback whale body smashes a boat in Massachusetts

          off Video A humpback whale breaches a boat in Plymouth, Massachusetts A...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News