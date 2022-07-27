Shawn Mendes canceled the remainder of the tour, citing mental health challenges

(CNN) Pop singer Shawn Mendes He has canceled the rest of his tour Concert dates postponed Paying attention to his mental health.

The Grammy nominee was “completely unprepared for the toll that being back on the road would take (on him)” and “made the decision to cancel the tour after consulting with an incredible group of health professionals,” he told fans. statement shared on his social media account.

“I started this tour excited to get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was completely unprepared for how difficult it would be to tour after this time,” he said. “It became more clear that I needed to take time off, which I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes has already done several shows, appearing in cities around Sacramento, California, as well as Canada. But after the show’s initial run, Mendes told fans in a now-deleted post earlier this month that he was taking time off from the tour to address mental health issues.

The Canadian-born artist has been transparent with fans about his health challenges. In April he Tweeted A screenshot of an iPhone note he wrote in which he “feels like he’s either flying or sinking.”