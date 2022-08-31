New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sharon Stone opened Vogue Arabia spoke to her about her thoughts on aging naturally and how a young man she once dated asked her if she uses Botox. After a while the relationship ended.

In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she talked about her experience dating her boyfriend and how their relationship changed when he asked if she used Botox.

She remembered telling him that if she did, they’d probably both get a good ego boost, but that wasn’t something that was in the cards for her. The relationship is over After a while, but Stone didn’t let that affect her, stating that she didn’t want a man in her life who only valued her beauty.

“I saw him one more time, and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me,” Stone told the magazine. “If you don’t see me beyond that, please find your way to the exit.”

Sharon Stone says she is ‘surprised’ to continue modeling at 62

There’s a good reason why the “Basic Instinct” star chose not to use injections to reverse the aging process. She admits to using them as a child, but effectively dismisses them.

A bad experience with Botox, which led to health problems, changed her perspective on Botox and other injections.

“There were periods in Super Fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage, and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to do one side. My face came back up,” she explained.

Her health scare involved injections And their need in her recovery process changed the way she saw them. They’ve gone from a “beautiful luxury” to “a kind of heavy, painful neurological necessity.”

Stone now likes to celebrate her looks as well, as evidence Her Instagram post Earlier this summer, she posed topless by a pool.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

“I posted it because I thought women disappear after we become mothers and people walk past you like you’re 45 and you don’t exist” 64 year old actress shared.

The picture was taken during a fun afternoon of her and her friends taking pictures of each other and making each other feel good about themselves.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Stone explained that she and her friends made a pact to constantly try and raise each other’s self-esteem, because “life doesn’t always make you feel good. You’re a winner when you grow up.”