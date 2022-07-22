New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shark sightings are on the rise on the East Coast, but Americans are flocking to beaches in hopes of cooling off.

In Massachusetts, there have been multiple sightings in the past week on Cape Cod.

Sharks also thrive on New York’s Long Island. Nearby, a 16-year-old boy was bitten Wednesday while surfing at Kismet Beach on Fire Island.

The frequency of sightings and interactions has brought sharks into the national conversation in the days leading up to Shark Week, which kicks off on July 24.

Shark activity is increasing near East Coast beaches

If you can’t wait to brush up on your shark knowledge through an educational entertainment campaign, here are 12 number-based facts on sharks.

400+ – According to the Shark Research Institute, there are more than 400 species of sharks in oceans around the world.

1 billion – According to AZ Animals, an online animal encyclopedia, marine experts estimate the total shark population to be around one billion.

“This means there is one shark for every seven or eight humans,” the encyclopedia wrote in July 2022. “They are found in every ocean of the world and in almost every marine habitat, including the open ocean, deep sea, coral reefs. Shallow, and under Arctic ice.”

Expert: What to do if you spot a shark while swimming

61.7 feet – Whale sharks are the largest living shark species. According to the National Museum of Natural History, on average, whale sharks reach a length of 46 feet. Some even grow up to 60 feet.

According to a 2018 study from Nova Southeastern University’s Guy Harvey Research Institute — a university in Florida — and the Maldives Whale Shark Research Program, the world’s largest whale shark measured 61.7 feet.

6 inches – According to the National Museum of Natural History, pygmy lantern sharks are the smallest living shark species, averaging six inches in size.

The museum says the species is “smaller than a human hand” and has been “observed only a few times” at depths between 928 and 1,440 feet in the northern part of South America.

Great white sharks have a surprising diet when they’re young, researchers have found

4,095 lbs – Great white sharks have one of the strongest bites in the world. A 2008 experiment led by Australian paleontologist Stephen Wroe found that a 7,328-pound great white shark could exert 4,095 pounds of force from its powerful jaws, according to a study published in the Journal of Zoology.

5 – Most shark species have five rows of teeth, according to Delta Dental of Washington, a dental insurance provider.

In a Shark Week blog post, Delta Dental of Washington said some shark species “have up to 3,000 teeth at a time” and “lose up to 100 a day.”

72 – According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, on average, there are 72 unprovoked shark attacks worldwide. More than half of those attacks – 51% – are against surfers and board sport participants.

The world’s oldest shark victim on record has been decoded by scientists

Other victims were attacked while swimming or wading (39%), body surfing or horse playing (6%) and snorkeling (4%).

11 – According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, in 2021, there were 73 confirmed reports of shark attacks, and 11 of those attacks were fatal.

1 in 3.7 million – According to National Geographic, the chance of being killed by a shark is one in 3.7 million.

5-Year-Old Finds Ancient Megadon Tooth While Hiking in South Carolina

100 million – Researchers estimate that 100 million sharks are killed worldwide each year, according to American Oceans — an organization dedicated to coastal restoration, protection and conservation. According to greenpeace.org, which cites an article from Nature.com, a British weekly scientific journal, this is due to the use of “destructive fishing practices” by major fishing nations.

450 million – According to The Natural History Museum, London, sharks have existed for 450 million years.

The finned animal appears in the fossil record before trees and sharks survived five mass extinctions, the museum said.

98 feet – The extinct megalodon is believed to be the largest shark species in world history. A 1909 reconstruction of the jaw by American paleontologist Bashford Dean, according to fossil specimen provider Fossil Era, estimated Megalodon to have grown to 98 feet tall.

In recent years, scientists have lowered Dean’s estimate to 68.6 feet. Complete skeletons have yet to be found, but Megalodon teeth are frequently found around the world. According to The Natural History Museum in London, megalodons became extinct 2.6 million years ago at the end of the Pliocene epoch.