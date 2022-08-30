New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sharks were spotted near beaches on both sides of the country over the weekend.

Off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app has recorded more than 20 sightings over the past two days.

That number is in addition to five different identities of known sharks, including Luke, Cheerio and Ronald Tarantino Jr. And Kendall.

Ronald Tarantino Jr. was found twice at two buoys, one of which was close to Provincetown.

According to the app, Race Point Beach was closed to swimming for an hour after another shark sighting on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Los Angeles County lifeguards warned beachgoers about a 6- to 8-foot shark in the El Porto area of ​​Manhattan Beach on Friday afternoon.

“The example was confirmed by the lifeguard and [two] Surfers in the area. No signs of aggressive behavior were observed. used to go to the beach [and] Surfers in the area… reported seeing sharks,” lifeguards said in a tweet.

“Baywatch completed a search of the area with no Redondo located. Lifeguards remain on scene to monitor the situation,” they said.

In Hawaii, there are swimmers Alerted by shark warning signs On Oahu’s North Shore, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The paper said the signs were posted after a 6-foot-long “non-aggressive” shark was spotted.

Conservation efforts have led to a population boom for sharks, as well as an increase in seal populations in New England waters.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.