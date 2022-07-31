New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There were shark sightings off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod on Friday.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app, several sightings have been reported off Nauset Beach and North Beach Island.

The app has recorded 25 sightings in the past two days, and a white shark alert was issued Saturday morning after a shark was spotted 75 yards off Nauset Beach.

Dozens of great white shark sightings have been reported in the area in the past week — some of which the conservancy is aware of.

A shark named Fruit Loops was found at the buoy on Friday night and Dylan was found on Saturday morning.

On the East Coast, shark sightings have become common along the shores of Long Island.

Sightings — and multiple bites — have forced beach closures.

New York Governor Cathy Hochul has ordered state agencies to increase shark surveillance

The Florida Department of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported that prior to this year, only 12 unprovoked bites had been recorded in New York history, none of them fatal.

Fire Island, New York claims to have a nursery for sand tiger sharks.

Sand tiger, sandbar and dusky sharks are commonly seen near the coast.

Conservation efforts have led to a rebound in shark populations, as well as an increase in seal populations in New England waters.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.

The risk of shark attacks is very low.

