Florida beachgoers spotted sharks swimming in shallow waters near shore over the weekend as shark sightings continue up and down the East Coast this summer.

The video was shared online by Cara Skoniezny, who said she recorded the “excitement” of the shark eating baitfish Saturday afternoon at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville.

At least two sharks can be seen splashing in the waves near the shore, with an off-camera person yelling “Get out of the water!” It is heard shouting. It was not clear what kind of shark was seen in the video.

A swimmer was bitten by a shark at another beach in Jacksonville the same day.

Witnesses told WJXT-TV that there was a lot of blood in the water at Jacksonville Beach and that a 6- to 7-foot shadow was seen swimming around. While lifeguards said it may have been a shark, officials could not immediately confirm that the man was injured by a shark because they did not see any sharks in the water.

Frequent shark sightings along the East Coast this summer have closed some beaches.

Experts say that cleaner oceans, warmer waters and the resurgence of shark populations are the reasons for the increase in shark populations.

However, they say the risk of shark attacks is very low.