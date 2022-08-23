New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Shark sightings off the East Coast continue to occur before the Labor Day holiday.

On Cape Cod Beach, Massachusetts, there have been eight confirmed sightings and four discoveries in the past two days.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app, there were also four finds.

Webb, Warren, Guy and Copycat were tracked on nearby buoys, spotted on North Beach Island and Nauset Public Beach on Sunday.

Myrtle Beach Shark Attack: 2 bites same day

Two swimmers were bitten Monday off the coast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Karen Sites, a woman from Pittsburgh, had to get hundreds of stitches in her arm.

“I just felt something, I think, bite me and I had a shark on my arm,” she told WPDE-TV.

Huge hammerhead shark chases stingray as Alabama beach swimmer escapes

Another person was bitten on the leg.

Previous shark attacks this summer have forced authorities to temporarily close beaches.

However, shark attacks on humans are rare.

The Florida Museum of Natural History and University of Florida International Shark Attack File reports that 47 unprovoked shark bites were reported on US beaches last year.