Shark sightings off the East Coast continue to occur before the Labor Day holiday.

On Cape Cod Beach, Massachusetts, there have been eight confirmed sightings and four discoveries in the past two days.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app, there were also four finds.

Webb, Warren, Guy and Copycat were tracked on nearby buoys, spotted on North Beach Island and Nauset Public Beach on Sunday.

A tour boat guides sharks off Nauset Beach and Cape Cod National Seashore in Chatham, Massachusetts on August 12, 2021.

Two swimmers were bitten Monday off the coast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Karen Sites, a woman from Pittsburgh, had to get hundreds of stitches in her arm.

A crowd enjoys the beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 29, 2021.

“I just felt something, I think, bite me and I had a shark on my arm,” she told WPDE-TV.

Another person was bitten on the leg.

Previous shark attacks this summer have forced authorities to temporarily close beaches.

A shark swims by in Jupiter Inlet, Florida, on May 18, 2022.

However, shark attacks on humans are rare.

The Florida Museum of Natural History and University of Florida International Shark Attack File reports that 47 unprovoked shark bites were reported on US beaches last year.

