A 13-year-old boy was on a lobster fishing trip with his family when he encountered the jaws of a nurse shark – a normally docile species.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Fisher Hrico and his family bring their boat to the Florida Keys during lobster season.

While in the water, Fisher gets a scare for his life when he comes face to face with a sea creature.

“I saw a big one, and it got in my hand. On the way up, when I had the lobster in my hand, I felt a little tap on the back of my leg, and I looked behind me and there was a shark. In my face,” Fisher said in a Interview with Fox 35.

The shark then grabbed his face.

“It was scary, I tried to get away, but it was too fast,” Fisher said in an interview with Orlando News 6.

Fisher grabbed the shark by his face and said, “Swim so fast [I] Let’s go screaming back to the boat.”

“He was just screaming, ‘Mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!'” mother Rhiannon Hrico said. “Honestly it was the scariest five minutes of my life. To hear that panic in your child’s voice, it’s something I can’t get out of my head.”

Fisher’s family pulled him back to shore and took him to emergency care, where he received 10 stitches in his upper lip.

Although the shark left a mark, it did not destroy Fisher’s love for the ocean.

“I’m ready, but the first few times I’ll be a little nervous, but I’ll get in the water,” he said.