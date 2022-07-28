New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With shark attacks off the coast of Long Island, New York, in higher numbers than usual this summer, an expert is helping separate fact from fiction.

Dr. Mike Heithaus, a marine ecologist and professor at Florida International University (FIU), spoke to “Fox & Friends” on Thursday and answered many common questions people have about sharks.

First, Heitas explains that sharks don’t target humans.

“Wide The majority bite, the sharks are making a mistake,” Heitas said. “Especially on Long Island. They are not life-threatening.”

“They probably see a shark arm or leg and think it’s a fish,” he added. “So we’re not really on the menu and these are mistakes.”

One thing people often misunderstand about sharks is that dolphins aren’t around if they’re around, Heitas said.

“Sharks and dolphins also feed on the same schools of fish,” he said. “So if you see dolphins, there may very well be sharks.”

“Dolphins don’t always attack sharks and chase them away,” Heitas added. “Dolphins are at risk from sharks, so if you see dolphins, you still have to worry that sharks might be there.”

Another common misconception is that sharks are the most dangerous threat to people on the beach.

“In the U.S., especially, there’s a lot more dangerous than sharks,” Heitas said. “Rip currents, just the conditions themselves. So whenever you go to the beach, you have to be aware of the local conditions and listen to the local advice.”

Heitas said people should be especially wary of sharks in opaque or low-visibility waters, where more than 60% of shark bites occur.

“One thing you can do if you’re worried about sharks is to not swim in turbid waters,” Heitas said. “You can also avoid swimming at sunrise and sunset when predators like sharks are really active.”

“If you see a school of large fish feeding on sharks, stay away from that too,” he added.

Heitas explained that the increase in the number of shark sightings this year could be due to a number of factors, such as warmer waters or successful conservation efforts, as many shark species are at risk of extinction.

“[Conservation efforts] Shark numbers can be increased, but they’re still nowhere near where they should be,” Heitas said. “The more sharks we get, the more likely we’re going to have healthier oceans.”

“We want to have sharks out there where we can live with them,” he added.

