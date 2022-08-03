New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

PJ Braun is known as “Shark Man” — so it’s no surprise that he recently caught a seven-foot sand tiger shark in Sea Isle City, NJ.

It “definitely got a lot of attention. I really didn’t expect it to end up in the news, but here we are getting an opportunity to talk about sharks,” Brown said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning.

He added, “It’s a hobby I love.”

Bran teaches children and others how to fish.

“Everyone is happy to see a healthy release,” he said of the release of the sand tiger shark.

He also mentions that he has his great-grandfather’s fishing rod – so fishing is something that goes back in his family circle.

“When we go fishing, everyone is always excited to see what we come up with,” he said.

“And it’s great to have kids involved, especially my younger cousins.”

He also said it’s great to be out and get others involved and teach them about fishing — especially since everyone is “inside” over the last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic and lately.

“It’s great … and [it’s been] Great for the sport.”

Asked if he had recently seen large sharks close to shore, he replied, “It’s the ocean. This is where the sharks live.”

He said, “The sport has grown a lot. That’s why it’s growing [more] of attention [lately].”

“We’ve caught a lot of big sharks this year. We’ve had a cold water season, so I think there’s going to be some big sharks coming in and some smaller ones coming in. [staying further out],” said Bran.

He also said, “I’m no scientist, but that’s just my fishing theory.”

