New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Become a basketball hall of famer NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal Knows how to entertain. That’s why he built such a successful career after his NBA days, appearing as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

During an appearance on the Australian radio show “Kyle and Jackie O.” O’Neill entertained the audience With his ideas on the flat-earth theory.

“It’s a theory,” O’Neill said said in the podcast When asked about his past comments on whether the land is flat. “It’s just a theory. They teach us a lot. It’s just a theory.

‘For example, I flew 20 hours today … everything went straight. I didn’t tip over, I didn’t go upside down. This is just a theory. It’s a conspiracy theory.”

Shaq’s son fires back at criticism from NBA champion: ‘You know who raised me’

O’Neill also had some thoughts on the rotation of the Earth, questioning whether it really did rotate.

“You know how they say the world goes round? I’ve been living off the lake house for 30 years,” says O’Neal Jackie with a laugh. “The lake never once turned to the left or to the right.”

Shock sounds off for Kevin Durant’s leadership: ‘You don’t want to make it work’

It’s not the first time O’Neill has waded into a conversation about conspiracy theories — he offered his take on whether the Earth is flat in 2017 on “The Big Podcast with Shock.”

NBA champ gives Shaq son harsh criticism for trying to break into league: ‘Must try harder’

“True. The Earth is flat,” said the Bleacher Report. “There are three ways to change the mind: what you read, what you see, and what you hear. In school, the first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America.’ But when you get there, some white-skinned people with long hair are smoking peace pipes. So what does that tell you?”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

O’Neill explains that when he drives across the country, the land seems flat to him.

“The s— looks flat to me. … I don’t go up and down in a 360-degree angle and all that gravity stuff,” O’Neill said. “Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? Does that mean China is under our control? Is China under our control? It’s not. The world is flat.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

After becoming a four-time NBA champion he said he was joking when discussing the flat-earth conspiracy theory.