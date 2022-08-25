New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin is hanging up his cleats after announcing his retirement from the NFL after four seasons.

Griffin, who had his left arm amputated at age four due to amniotic band syndrome, wrote an article for The Player’s Tribune.

“It’s time to execute my plan A,” he wrote.

What is that plan? Griffin writes that “going to college, getting an education, and doing work that makes a positive impact in the world.” Football is always plan B.

Griffin explained how NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell approached him with the opportunity to work with the Legends Program, which is made up of retired players to help mentor current and former players in all aspects of NFL life from start to finish. Careers and beyond.

While having that “fancy brunch,” Griffin knew it was the right decision.

‘Inseparable: How Family and Sacrifice Paved a Path to the NFL’ by Shaquam Griffin and Shaquille Griffin

Griffin’s story is a remarkable and well-documented one. He’s been counted out since his hand amputation, but he continues to defy the odds.

First, it was at the University of Central Florida, where he played alongside his twin brother Shaquille, a cornerback with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shaquem racked up 195 tackles and 18.5 sacks in his five seasons with UCF, which earned him an invite to the NFL Combine.

There, his story played out in front of a football-watching world, as he completed all the events, including the bench press, with a special prosthetic that allowed him to participate. He performed well and began visiting NFL teams hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft.

Shaquille was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2018 draft. Shaquem waited two more rounds before Seattle decided to take him with the 141st overall pick.

Shaquem played three seasons with the Seahawks, totaling 25 tackles in 46 games in a limited role. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, but was waived as part of training camp roster cuts and re-signed with their practice squad.

Shaquem was in training camp with the Dolphins before announcing his retirement. He realized last year during his visits with teams that he really only played in the league for one reason.

“I worked out for the Cardinals, Titans and Jets, and then I got calls from Buffalo, Dallas and Atlanta. But, after that Jets workout, I realized something,” he wrote. “All this traveling around, working for teams, trying to hold on somewhere, hanging on – it’s not what I wanted. Football has already given me so much and the only thing I still really want from the game is to play with my younger brother again.”

With that option now off the table, Griffin has moved on, continuing his quest to make a positive impact in the world. It’s something he’s been doing for a while now.