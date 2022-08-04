closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sheriff O’Neal, son of basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has fired back at criticism leveled at him by his father’s former teammate while with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Robert Horry, who won three of his seven rings with the Lakers, said on an episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast that he’s not sure the young O’Neal has what it takes to make it to the NBA.

The younger O’Neill fired back at Horry’s criticism in a tweet on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sheriff O'Neal #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Summer League at Thomas & Lo. Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sheriff O’Neal #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Summer League at Thomas & Lo. Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I know it’s love and no disrespect!!! I gave you a big shot, but you know who raised me, I don’t quit. Always been taught to get it and take it. I’m at the right stage… I got you! You’ll see,” he said. wrote

O’Neal was on the Lakers’ summer squad but didn’t do enough to earn a spot on the roster. According to The Athletic, he signed with G League Ignite.

Harry made waves when he said he didn’t think O’Neill had that “dog” in him.

NBA Champ Says He Almost Stabbed Teammate Hakeem Olajuwon In Locker Room Fight

Los Angeles Lakers forward Sheriff O'Neal, #45, reacts during an NBA Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns at T&M on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Sheriff O’Neal, #45, reacts during an NBA Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns at T&M on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas.
(Stephen R. Silvani-USA TODAY Sports)

“I picked up my phone, I was getting ready to call Shaq, ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t ruin O’Neal’s name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta try harder man” Hori said.

“You know the sheriff’s such a good kid, I don’t know if he’s got that dog in him to go out there and get what he wants.”

Sheriff O’Neal played three seasons in college between UCLA and LSU. He averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds in 37 games. He never started in college.

Los Angeles Lakers' Rick Fox (L), Robert Horry (5) and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate against the New Jersey Nets during Game 2 of the NBA Finals June 7, 2002 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Rick Fox (L), Robert Horry (5) and Shaquille O’Neal celebrate against the New Jersey Nets during Game 2 of the NBA Finals June 7, 2002 in Los Angeles.
(REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

Click here to get the Fox News app

O’Neal averaged 4 points in four Summer League games for the Lakers.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.