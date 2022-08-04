New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sheriff O’Neal, son of basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has fired back at criticism leveled at him by his father’s former teammate while with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Robert Horry, who won three of his seven rings with the Lakers, said on an episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast that he’s not sure the young O’Neal has what it takes to make it to the NBA.

The younger O’Neill fired back at Horry’s criticism in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I know it’s love and no disrespect!!! I gave you a big shot, but you know who raised me, I don’t quit. Always been taught to get it and take it. I’m at the right stage… I got you! You’ll see,” he said. wrote

O’Neal was on the Lakers’ summer squad but didn’t do enough to earn a spot on the roster. According to The Athletic, he signed with G League Ignite.

Harry made waves when he said he didn’t think O’Neill had that “dog” in him.

“I picked up my phone, I was getting ready to call Shaq, ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t ruin O’Neal’s name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta try harder man” Hori said.

“You know the sheriff’s such a good kid, I don’t know if he’s got that dog in him to go out there and get what he wants.”

Sheriff O’Neal played three seasons in college between UCLA and LSU. He averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds in 37 games. He never started in college.

O’Neal averaged 4 points in four Summer League games for the Lakers.