New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and 19-year-old Russian blogger Hasbulla Magomedov collaborated on several viral videos over the weekend as the two celebrities finally met.

Two sports celebrities were united in a yacht in Australia. O’Neal posted a video on his social media accounts showing Magomedov “sneaking up” on the former Los Angeles Lakers star and delivering a perfect hook to the big man.

“@hasbulla.hushetskiy almost knocked me out,” the basketball Hall of Famer wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Everything seemed to be in good fun. O’Neill also posted another photo of him and Magomedov sitting on a couch.

Magomedov is one of the most Famous mixed martial arts figures. He has built a large following on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million followers on TikTok and over 133,000 followers on Twitter.

He has appeared ringside at UFC events and is a big supporter of undefeated retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Leon Edwards shocked the UFC world by headbutting champion Kamaru Usman

O’Neill took some time out to enjoy Australia last week.

He caused a stir on an Australian podcast when he entertained listeners with a flat-earth conspiracy theory.

“It’s a theory,” O’Neill said said in the podcast When asked about his past comments on whether the land is flat. “It’s just a theory. They teach us a lot. It’s just a theory.

‘For example, I traveled 20 hours today. … Everything was straightforward. I didn’t tip over, I didn’t go upside down. This is just a theory. It’s a conspiracy theory.”

O’Neill also had some thoughts on the rotation of the Earth, questioning whether it really did rotate.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“You know how they say the world goes round? I’ve lived on a lake house for 30 years,” O’Neal said to host Jackie O, laughing. “The lake never once turned to the left or turned to the right.”

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.