closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and 19-year-old Russian blogger Hasbulla Magomedov collaborated on several viral videos over the weekend as the two celebrities finally met.

Two sports celebrities were united in a yacht in Australia. O’Neal posted a video on his social media accounts showing Magomedov “sneaking up” on the former Los Angeles Lakers star and delivering a perfect hook to the big man.

“@hasbulla.hushetskiy almost knocked me out,” the basketball Hall of Famer wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shaquille O'Neal was interviewed during Pointsbet "Built differently" Media event on August 28, 2022 at the Cargo Hall in Sydney, Australia.

Shaquille O’Neal is interviewed during the Pointsbet “Built Differently” media event at Cargo Hall in Sydney, Australia on August 28, 2022.
(Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA)

Everything seemed to be in good fun. O’Neill also posted another photo of him and Magomedov sitting on a couch.

Magomedov is one of the most Famous mixed martial arts figures. He has built a large following on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million followers on TikTok and over 133,000 followers on Twitter.

He has appeared ringside at UFC events and is a big supporter of undefeated retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Leon Edwards shocked the UFC world by headbutting champion Kamaru Usman

Hasbulla Magomedov is seen attending the UFC 267 event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 30, 2021.

Hasbulla Magomedov is seen attending the UFC 267 event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 30, 2021.
(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

O’Neill took some time out to enjoy Australia last week.

He caused a stir on an Australian podcast when he entertained listeners with a flat-earth conspiracy theory.

“It’s a theory,” O’Neill said said in the podcast When asked about his past comments on whether the land is flat. “It’s just a theory. They teach us a lot. It’s just a theory.

‘For example, I traveled 20 hours today. … Everything was straightforward. I didn’t tip over, I didn’t go upside down. This is just a theory. It’s a conspiracy theory.”

O’Neill also had some thoughts on the rotation of the Earth, questioning whether it really did rotate.

Shaquille O'Neal attends the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2, 2022.

Shaquille O’Neal attends the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2, 2022.
(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Click here to get the Fox News app

“You know how they say the world goes round? I’ve lived on a lake house for 30 years,” O’Neal said to host Jackie O, laughing. “The lake never once turned to the left or turned to the right.”

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.