NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal admits he wishes he could play in today’s league because of the rules that cater to offensive players on defense.

O’Neill said on the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shock” Released on Sunday, he’ll dominate the NBA if he’s hanging around the paint right now.

Asked if changing or developing rules would hurt the game?

Left to right, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsey Hunter and Shaquille O'Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 12, 2002 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

“I think it’s hurting the game. It’s the old saying, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I think these rules change a lot because people complain,” said the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

“There’s so many guys mentioned now and you can pick from this dimension and bring some of them. Guys like LeBron, Steph, but I’ve been mentioned about old aliens. So you always like people, you hate yourself. Hate. It’s not that I hate, I Playing with these butter cups right now, I think I’m playing, I promise you I’m playing. Ah, it’s going to be a slaughterhouse out there.”

Harry jokes about NBA champ Robert Clippers’ title chances, makes LeBron James prediction

Laker center Shaquille O'Neal sits next to him "The X-Files" Star David Duchovny after leaving the game in the 4th quarter of a 1st round NBA playoff game at Staples Center on April 22, 2001 in Los Angeles.

(Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY-USA TODAY Network)

O’Neal can still be a formidable presence in the paint. He was able to throw to players like Chris Dudley and Todd McCulloch down low, while also having the benefit of being teammates with players who could stretch the floor like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

But in today’s game, 7-footers and other tall and big athletes not only take players into the paint on dribble drives but also have the ability to shoot the three-pointer. Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are just a few players who can burn the defense from the perimeter and in the paint.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 30, 2022 in Indianapolis.

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Who would win a defensive battle between O’Neal and a player like Antetokounmpo? In the words of Kanye West, “I guess we’ll never know.”

