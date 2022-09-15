New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA Hall of Famer and four times NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal Played with many teammates during his 19-year career.

Spending time with six different organizations, O’Neill undoubtedly has teammates. His disagreements with Kobe Bryant are legendary, It eventually led to the Los Angeles Lakers Trading O’Neal to the Miami Heat in 2004.

But there is one NBA legend that Shaq calls his “worst teammate.”

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” O’Neal said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.” “He’s a great player, but he’s struggled. When you try to combine guys and people above you [are] Let this guy do whatever he wants. And rightly so.

“So, we had to be there an hour before the game. He came in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice; a big-a– plate of chicken and rice. When the coaches were talking, he’d jump in. In the shower, cold shower, come in and give you 15 to 20 rebounds. Give it.”

The Two Hall of Famers The 1998-1999 season lasted just one year as teammates, but apparently that was enough for Big Diesel.

The admission comes as no surprise given Rodman’s reputation as a character throughout his legendary career. Widely regarded as the greatest rebounder the NBA has ever seen, Rodman is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time NBA Champion and was recently named a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

However, Rodman was known to be a difficult teammate, making a mid-season trip to Las Vegas in 1998 where Michael Jordan was forced to travel to bring him back to the Chicago Bulls.

By the time Rodman and O’Neal were teammates, Rodman was in the final stages of his career, appearing in just 23 games for the Lakers during the 1998-1999 NBA season. Rodman would play one more year in the league, playing 12 games with the Dallas Mavericks.