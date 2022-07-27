Shania Twain’s journey from an abusive home to ‘liberation’ is chronicled in the Netflix documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’.

(CNN) Shania Twain is Showing off fans All from her new documentary “Not Just a Girl,” released July 26 on Netflix.

The A legendary singer Says Timmins, Ont. Music saved her from an abusive father here, but her mother fully supported her dreams and took her to local bars to sing while her father slept.

“Growing up in a violent family was terrible, but I closed myself off with music to shut out everything else so I could see, hear, think and imagine music,” Twain explains. “Maybe hearing my mom say, ‘You can make it, you’re going to make it,’ I felt like if I made it, it was going to save us somehow, and to be an artist was more of a responsibility. To do it as a career.”

In 1987, both of Twain’s parents died in a car accident. She signed her first recording contract in 1992, and once she started making music videos, she says she felt more in control creatively.

Twain said, “I caught that moment creatively and it was liberating.”

