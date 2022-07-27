Shania Twain’s journey from an abusive home to ‘liberation’ is chronicled in the Netflix documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’.

(CNN)Shania Twain is Showing off fans All from her new documentary “Not Just a Girl,” released July 26 on Netflix.
The A legendary singer Says Timmins, Ont. Music saved her from an abusive father here, but her mother fully supported her dreams and took her to local bars to sing while her father slept.
“Growing up in a violent family was terrible, but I closed myself off with music to shut out everything else so I could see, hear, think and imagine music,” Twain explains. “Maybe hearing my mom say, ‘You can make it, you’re going to make it,’ I felt like if I made it, it was going to save us somehow, and to be an artist was more of a responsibility. To do it as a career.”
In 1987, both of Twain’s parents died in a car accident. She signed her first recording contract in 1992, and once she started making music videos, she says she felt more in control creatively.
Twain said, “I caught that moment creatively and it was liberating.”
Twain also reveals that she thought she would never sing again due to contracting Lyme disease.
“My symptoms were terrible because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage, very dizzy, I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was going to fall off the stage,” she said. “I was having…millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds. My voice was never the same again. It just went into this weird flanging, lack of control…I thought I’d lost my voice forever, I thought. That’s it, I’ll never sing again.”
While battling the effects of Lyme disease, she discovered that her husband, music producer and songwriter Mutt Lange, was having an affair with her best friend.
“I was faced with a divorce, my husband leaving me for another woman,” said Twain, “in that search to determine what had caused this change in my voice, my lack of control over my voice, and now I was less of a whole other person, and all I could do was make sense of a musical career. can’t see.”
She added: “When I lost Mutt, I thought, I was thinking that the grief about it, it was as intense as losing my parents and it was like death, … the permanent end of many aspects of my life. , and I never thought about my parents’ death. Couldn’t get over it. So I’m thinking, I’m never going to get over this… so I can only decide how I’m going to move forward. There.”
Twain had meanwhile become a feminist icon, with hits such as “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”.
“In those days,…I only enjoyed singing with attitude, singing about being a strong woman,” Twain said. “It’s just part of my personality, it’s really my authentic personality, my attitude, I want to get it, I want to get it, but I’m not going to offend anyone in the process.”