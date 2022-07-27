New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shania Twain How her Lyme disease diagnosis affected her career in the Netflix documentary “Not Just a Girl.”

Twain, 56, was diagnosed with the disease in 2003 after being bitten by a tick while riding a horse. Years later, the country music star described her symptoms, saying she was “very scary.”

“Before I was diagnosed, I was very dizzy on stage,” Twain said in the documentary (via Page Six ). “I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was going to fall off the stage.”

“I had many, many, many millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds,” she continued.

Above the dizziness and blackout, the “Man! I feel like a woman!” the singer Dysphonia developed. According to Penn Medicine, the neurological disorder affects speech and voice.

“My voice was never the same again,” Twain recalled. “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought, [and] I’ll never sing again.”

The “You’re Still The One” singer has previously opened up about losing her voice.

“You start to stop talking on the phone, you start to stop going to places with ambient noise where you have to talk to other people. It’s very debilitating,” she told People magazine. “Our voice is a huge part of our self-expression. For a singer, for a singer … it’s devastating in so many ways.

“Until I get to the bottom of why I have a problem with my voice, there’s really not much I can do about it,” she continued. “So it took a long time. I believe at some point I had to accept that I would never sing again.”

To regain her voice, Twain underwent several invasive surgeries, including an open-throat operation.

“Not Just a Girl” premiered July 26 on Netflix.