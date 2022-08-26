type here...
Shane McClanahan hits Mike Trout with a crazy 100-mph pitch that looks like a whiffle ball

We show you The funniest pitches Major League Baseball pitchers have thrown all season length And the latest features the great Mike Trout with a 100 mph four-seam fastball unlikely to have some serious movement at the end.

Do you know Mike Trout? The Angels outfielder is a three-time MVP, 10-time All-Star and eight-time Silver Slugger. He was very good at baseball.

Well, he stepped into the box against Tampa’s Shane McClanahan on Aug. 24 and looked like an average baseball player thanks to this gasser that sent him back to the dugout.

Ultimately that movement is just madness. I don’t know what to say about that. Man, I’m glad I’m not a professional hitter.

