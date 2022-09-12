New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shane Lowry held off FedEx Cup winner Rory McLowry to win the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England on Sunday.

Lowry had a tap-in birdie on hole 18 to move his tournament score to minus-17, but had to wait and see what McIlroy did before celebrating his victory. McLaury had a chance to force a playoff if he came up with an eagle, which he gave himself a chance to do.

But McIlroy missed his putt as the ball stopped just inches short and he tapped in for birdie to give Lowry the win. It’s really close.

Lowry shot a minus-7 on the day with his fourth-hole eagle to jumpstart his round. Thanks to back-to-back birdies to go along with eagle on holes 7 and 8, he shoots at 31 on the front nine.

Birdies on holes 10 and 12 put him at six-under for the day, and he kept pace the rest of the round until the par 5 18th. At that point, McIlroy still had a chance to catch up, but that birdie made things very difficult for him.

This is Lowry’s first win since the 2019 British Open.

Jon Rahm also finished a stroke behind Lowry at minus-16 to tie with McIlroy.

The tournament lasted just 54 holes as play was suspended on Thursday due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Play resumed at Wentworth Golf Club on Saturday and flags were flown at half-staff for the weekend.

The BMW PGA Championship will resume play on Saturday with a 54-hole format following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The decision to resume on Saturday was made in accordance with official national mourning guidelines and in consultation with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS),” DP World Tour said in a statement.

LIV golfers are in this tournament, unlike the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. Among them, Talor Gooch finished fourth.