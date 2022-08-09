“Shamrock Rovers”, “Shkupi” and “evil” problems with the airport

FLIGHT! FLIGHT! FLIGHT!

Anyone who has flown through Dublin Airport in recent months probably knows that they are suffering from huge problems. Lack of staff in all areas has led to long queues for canceled or delayed flights, forcing frustrated passengers to tweet their dissatisfaction to followers who don’t care because it’s someone else’s misfortune, and besides…sorry, The Fiver digressed. On Tuesday night, League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers will take on North Macedonian side Shkupi in the second leg of the Big Vase qualifiers, knowing that a victory will guarantee them qualification to the group stage for at least this season. The Super Hoops win 3-1 over the first leg at Tallaghta and will almost certainly arrive at Skopje International Airport full of optimism, unless, of course, their owners have planned a revenge plan to divert their plane elsewhere.

You see, last week Shkupi players and officials were very offended when their charter flight to Dublin was diverted to Shannon on the other side of the country due to a lack of seating at their preferred destination. But while their frustration at this inconvenience was understandable, it was also misplaced, as they blamed the “evil” they were subjected to on a carefully planned governmental conspiracy rather than the usual Irish bureaucratic incompetence.

“Despite our budget, we tried to keep our players comfortable by hiring a charter plane and paying thousands of euros so that our players could get to [Big Vase] in good health, but the Irish government did not listen to UEFA despite UEFA intervention, [and] dropped us off 300 km from Dublin and treated our team undeservedly on this journey, ”they lamented the shame on social networks. “We would like to say to the Irish that they should know well that we have a very distinctive team. The reward of being a team is to respond as a team to the wrong done to you.” While internal pedant The Fiver has to point out that Shannon Airport is actually only 215km from Tallaght’s Rovers Stadium as a daily email that was forced into an identical Irish cross country run by a renowned low fare airline, we, definitely feel Shkupi’s pain.

It can be assumed that their players, having safely returned home, are unlikely to need a motivational conversation with the team from Goce Sedloski, their manager, who could be advised to print out a giant map of Ireland and stick it to the wall of the home dressing room. . Pointing to the thick line that runs coast to coast along the M7 motorway from Shannon through Limerick and the provincial towns of Nena, Portlaoise, Kildare, Newbridge, Naas and on to Tallaght, he may remind them of the “evil” that has been thrust upon them. tolerate. Having said that, it’s quite a scenic and not entirely unpleasant ride, especially if you cut it short with a stop at Romanos on Clare Street in Nenas for a bite of fish and chips.

“I want to apologize for what happened outside the stadium after the Modena game. We are professionals and, above all, we must be an example for young people and children. I didn’t behave like this today. It’s because the things I love the most, like my wife and my son, were intentionally involved off the field, causing me deep pain. I also apologize to the opposing fans,” Italy striker Domenico Berardi explains why he went on a Benny Hill-style chase after Sassuolo’s shock Coppa Italia defeat against Serie B rivals for Sassuolo.

RoboHaland, Scott Parker costume and poor Eric ten Hag. It’s only David Squires on the first weekend of the Premier League.

Captain Potter looks good. Illustration: David Squires/The Guardian

Barcelona: what gives? This is a special Euro pod edition from Football Weekly.

“Relatively: yesterday’s Fiver and the offer to have classified results at the start of 606 (which now starts at 7:30 pm because 5 is live coverage of the match at 5:30 pm). Isn’t it typical that The Fiver’s solution is to show up late for work and tell people what they’ll probably hear by then.” – David Wall

Ryan Giggs kicked his naked girlfriend out of a hotel room in Dubai after she accused him of texting another woman. In police questioning shown to jurors, Kate Greville told detectives that Giggs “freaked out” when the couple were at the nightclub and she saw him text “the other girl.”

The absolute state of Barcelona: part XXXVII.

My than a trophy. Photo: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Frank Lampard’s Everton manager Frank Lampard has spent around £37m on brilliant new Belgian midfielder Amada Onana in the hope that he will fill a giant hole in their midfield.

Spurs chief suit Daniel Levy loves his new, carefree self so much that he succumbed to pressure from headline writers who shelled out £17m for Udinese defender Destiny Udogi.

Manchester United will not invite Marko Arnautovic to Old Trafford after Bologna turned down an offer worth around £8m.

Issa Diop is just a cough for the Fulham doctor who can’t complete a £15m transfer from West Ham.

Thiago Alcantara’s hamstring will keep Liverpool’s physios busy for about a month.

Lucy Bronze expects women’s football in England to gain momentum following their triumph at Euro 2022. “We have great young players and we see that now the media and sponsors are more supportive,” she encouraged. “It will also help the development of the game.”

Lucy Bronze with the Lego replica of the Euro 2022 trophy at the National Football Museum. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

And the $Super League is back, baby! Only this time it’s in Africa, and we’re talking up to $100 million in prize money for around 20 clubs across the continent.

With affordable tickets and younger fans, Euro 2022 has shown how to bring football to a previously uninterested audience, writes Suzanne Rack.

AS Monaco’s claimed victory over Strasbourg has shown that they are serious in the league this season Urrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr for the leagues, according to Eric Devin.

There’s only one game in the season, and Jamie Jackson has already had to write an article about Manchester United’s clumsiness. Impressive.

Midfielders are so in demand this summer that their names fill most of the words in this rumor mill.

