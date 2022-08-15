‘Shameful’ Souness criticized for ‘male game’ comment

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has come under fire for calling football a “man’s game” following Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

After watching a heated and tense derby at Stamford Bridge, in which opposing managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed repeatedly, Souness said: “Suddenly it’s a man’s game again.”

After a stoppage-time header from Harry Kane gave the Spurs a point, Souness added: “I think we got our football back as I would enjoy football… the men in it, shot after shot and the referee lets them get on with this. Former England international Karen Carney, now a pundit, sat next to Souness in the studio.

Chelsea striker Beth England, the England international who won Euro 2022 just a couple of weeks ago, tweeted: “…what a shameful statement after the summer this country has just experienced.”

Former Chelsea, England and Juventus striker Eni Aluko. tweeted: “… Graeme Souness, talking about “it’s a man’s game again”, sat next to the English centurion Karen Carney two weeks after @Lionesses end the 56-year wait and win the European Championship. Come on. This is not good.”

Troubleshooting on TalkSPORT on Monday morningSouness said: “My comments yesterday, I said we got our game back… I remember playing this kind of football and we will be better… men played with men, they took care of themselves… it was a throwback and I think our football will be better for him.”

When asked if he regrets his comments, Souness replied, “Not a word.”

Souness was a prominent midfielder for Liverpool, Sampdoria and Rangers before a long managerial career that included spells at Rangers, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Sky Sports has been contacted for comment.