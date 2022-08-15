type here...
Sports FOOTBALL 'Shameful' Souness criticized for 'male game' comment
SportsFOOTBALL

‘Shameful’ Souness criticized for ‘male game’ comment

By printveela editor

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has come under fire for calling football a “man’s game” following Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

After watching a heated and tense derby at Stamford Bridge, in which opposing managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed repeatedly, Souness said: “Suddenly it’s a man’s game again.”

Thomas Tuchel advises Anthony Taylor not to referee Chelsea again

After a stoppage-time header from Harry Kane gave the Spurs a point, Souness added: “I think we got our football back as I would enjoy football… the men in it, shot after shot and the referee lets them get on with this. Former England international Karen Carney, now a pundit, sat next to Souness in the studio.

Chelsea striker Beth England, the England international who won Euro 2022 just a couple of weeks ago, tweeted: “…what a shameful statement after the summer this country has just experienced.”

Former Chelsea, England and Juventus striker Eni Aluko. tweeted: “… Graeme Souness, talking about “it’s a man’s game again”, sat next to the English centurion Karen Carney two weeks after @Lionesses end the 56-year wait and win the European Championship. Come on. This is not good.”

“It’s a man’s game”
“The Men Behind It”

Join 🗑 what a shame to say after the summer this country has just seen.

— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) August 14, 2022

Troubleshooting on TalkSPORT on Monday morningSouness said: “My comments yesterday, I said we got our game back… I remember playing this kind of football and we will be better… men played with men, they took care of themselves… it was a throwback and I think our football will be better for him.”

When asked if he regrets his comments, Souness replied, “Not a word.”

Souness was a prominent midfielder for Liverpool, Sampdoria and Rangers before a long managerial career that included spells at Rangers, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Sky Sports has been contacted for comment.



