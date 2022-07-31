Shakira to stand trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

(CNN) Shakira has failed to reach a deal with Spanish prosecutors over tax evasion charges and will go to trial insisting on her innocence, according to a statement released by her PR team.

“Shakira and her team believe that this case is a complete violation of her rights,” the statement said, adding, “She has always demonstrated impeccable behavior as an individual and taxpayer and has been fully prepared to resolve any dispute from the beginning. Criminal proceedings.”

In July 2021, a judge in a court near Barcelona ruled that the Colombian singer could stand trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion of 14.5 million euros ($17 million).

In a ruling obtained by CNN, the investigating magistrate said there was “sufficient evidence” to prosecute Shakira for alleged tax evasion in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Judge Marco Jesus Juberias argued that Shakira lived in Spain for more than 200 days in each of those three years, making her liable to pay taxes in the country.

Read on