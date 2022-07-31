Shakira to stand trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

(CNN)Shakira has failed to reach a deal with Spanish prosecutors over tax evasion charges and will go to trial insisting on her innocence, according to a statement released by her PR team.
“Shakira and her team believe that this case is a complete violation of her rights,” the statement said, adding, “She has always demonstrated impeccable behavior as an individual and taxpayer and has been fully prepared to resolve any dispute from the beginning. Criminal proceedings.”
In July 2021, a judge in a court near Barcelona ruled that the Colombian singer could stand trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion of 14.5 million euros ($17 million).
In a ruling obtained by CNN, the investigating magistrate said there was “sufficient evidence” to prosecute Shakira for alleged tax evasion in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Judge Marco Jesus Juberias argued that Shakira lived in Spain for more than 200 days in each of those three years, making her liable to pay taxes in the country.
At the time, Spanish media reported that Shakira’s team argued that her principal residence was in the Bahamas. But local media reported that she has a house in the Barcelona area with her former partner, FC Barcelona football defender Gerard Pique. Pike and Shakira, who have two children, announced theirs Division last month.
The judge argued that Shakira and a financial adviser, also named in the ruling, used a series of companies in off-shore tax havens to try to hide the sources of her income during those years.
CNN has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment, but has yet to hear back.