type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Shakira to face tax court after Spanish prosecutor's proposal...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Shakira to face tax court after Spanish prosecutor’s proposal rejected

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


Colombian pop singer Shakira chose to stand trial instead of agreeing to a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations that she defrauded the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros (19 million Canadian dollars) in taxes, reported Wednesday is her PR team.

Shakira, 45, “believes in her innocence and prefers to leave the matter in the hands of the law,” public relations firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

In 2018, Spanish prosecutors accused the singer of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income received between 2012 and 2014. She faces fines and jail time if found guilty of tax evasion.

There were no immediate details about the deal proposed by prosecutors. A trial date has not been set.

Shakira’s public relations firm has said it has paid the amount it is said to owe to Spain’s tax agency and has no outstanding tax debts. The case depends on where she lived in 2012-2014. Prosecutors say it was mostly in Spain, although Shakira’s official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabelle Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona football star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Previous articleHIV infection remains persistently high, UN says
Next articleMichigan motorcyclist goes missing while riding home from Tall Heights concert in Grand Rapids

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

The Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals before the MLB trade deadline

NEW YORK – The first domino of the upcoming MLB trade deadline has fallen to the New York...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

DeSantis Announces Plan to Address ESG Impact in Florida

off Video Ron DeSantis Announces Florida's Plan to Fight ESG Florida Gov....
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Hillary Clinton’s Former Chief Strategist Manchin Reveals Why Inflation Bill Won’t Affect Midterms

closer Video Manchin was 'always in the game' for Democrats 'Special Report'...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Brad Pitt ‘dating’ again but not in ‘serious relationship’ after years of split from Angelina Jolie: report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

The Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari is slated to return to All-Pro form after another knee procedure

Green Bay, Wis. - David Bakhtiari compares it to driving a sports car. His finely tuned...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A huge humpback whale body smashes a boat in Massachusetts

off Video A humpback whale breaches a boat in Plymouth, Massachusetts A...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News