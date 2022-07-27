Shakira to face tax court after Spanish prosecutor’s proposal rejected

Colombian pop singer Shakira chose to stand trial instead of agreeing to a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations that she defrauded the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros (19 million Canadian dollars) in taxes, reported Wednesday is her PR team.

Shakira, 45, “believes in her innocence and prefers to leave the matter in the hands of the law,” public relations firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

In 2018, Spanish prosecutors accused the singer of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income received between 2012 and 2014. She faces fines and jail time if found guilty of tax evasion.

There were no immediate details about the deal proposed by prosecutors. A trial date has not been set.

Shakira’s public relations firm has said it has paid the amount it is said to owe to Spain’s tax agency and has no outstanding tax debts. The case depends on where she lived in 2012-2014. Prosecutors say it was mostly in Spain, although Shakira’s official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabelle Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona football star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.