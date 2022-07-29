New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

International pop star Shakira could face both hefty jail terms and fines if convicted in her trial on tax fraud charges.

Prosecutors in Spain are requesting that Shakira be sentenced to eight years and two months in prison and pay a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

Shakira was offered a settlement agreement but rejected it, opting to go to trial. A date is yet to be decided.

Shakira’s representatives told Fox News Digital, “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrated impeccable behavior as an individual and as a taxpayer, and faithfully followed the advice of the prestigious and globally recognized tax firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Unfortunately, one out of every two tax lawsuits lost with Spanish taxpayers is tax. The office is pursuing yet another baseless case of violation of her rights. Shakira is confident that she will be vindicated by the end of the legal process.”

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripol, is accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors in Barcelona allege that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer spent more than half of both 2012 and 2014 in Spain, and is therefore required to pay taxes in the country.

The three-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Latin Grammy Award winner is facing six charges.

In May, the Star appealed the same tax fraud charges, but the court dismissed her plea.

Shakira and her long-term love interest, soccer player Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona, recently broke up after an 11 year relationship.

She shares two children with athlete Sasha and Milan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.