Shailene Woodley And Ansel Elgort have shared the screen several times, playing siblings in the action-packed “Divergent” movies and starring in the 2014 romantic drama “The Fault in Our Stars.” The actors teamed up again, but this time, to film one of the most iconic dance sequences in film history.

Woodley and Elgart reunited this week, and they both took to Instagram to share moments from their reunion. Part of their time together was spent trying to recreate the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray lifts 1987 film, “Dirty Dancing.”

Elgart shared a photo of the two reenacting the big lift on her Instagram with the caption, “Clean dance w Shai.” The image shows Elgart holding Woodley by his head, while her arms are outstretched like in the classic film.

‘Fault In Our Stars’ Actress Shailene Woodley Explains Why She Always Gives Big Hugs

Woodley shared some behind-the-scenes videos to her Instagram story of them practicing their dance moves. In a series of videos, the two practiced the lift, and while it “took a few tries,” she shared a picture of the two nailing the lift with the caption, “But we finally got there,” as Woodley wrote in the video. Her story.

Also posted by Elgart A series of pictures on his Instagram After posting the lift “It’s ‘Tis the Season for Luvwing,” the first and last images of the series are Woodley. The first picture shows the two hugging each other in a restaurant, and the last picture in the series is taken from Elgort’s point of view and shows Woodley sitting across the table from him in a restaurant.

Woodley and Elgart play siblings Tris and Caleb Pryor in the “Divergent” series From 2014 to 2016. They also played Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, two teenage cancer patients who fall in love in the 2014 film “The Fault in Our Stars”.