Sexual harassment and assaults plague U.S. research bases in Antarctica, report says.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Patrick Kallis/US Antarctic Program Photo Library

Patrick Kallis/US Antarctic Program Photo Library

On her first day in Antarctica, a woman was warned to avoid a certain building at the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station “unless [she] wanted to be raped.”

Another was so “terrified” by the widespread sexual harassment that she began to carry a hammer with her.

Sexual assault and sexual harassment “is a fact of life” in Antarctica, another woman said, “just like the fact that Antarctica is cold and windy.”

This is among the accounts posted in the recently released report commissioned by the National Science Foundationwhich shows how widespread stories of harassment and assault are at the bottom of the world.

And it comes to a damning conclusion about the agency’s operations in Antarctica: “Sexual harassment, stalking and sexual abuse continues, constant problems.”

The science Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, lost since 1915, found off Antarctica.

The report, which was presented to the NSF in June and published last week, based on over 80 interviews with individuals and focus groups, and a survey of 880 current and former employees. Many of the interviewees in the report are anonymous.

“Unfortunately, this is not surprising at all,” said Roberta Marinelli, director of NSF’s Office of Polar Programs, in an interview with NPR. “We’ve known for a long time that women are particularly hard hit in the South, that sexual harassment is a serious problem.”

Many employees view sexual harassment as a problem

The NSF oversees all US operations in Antarctica. Each year, more than 3,000 scientists, contractors and military personnel are sent to the continent for programs under NSF jurisdiction. Approximately one in three of them are women.

Every woman I knew there was attacked or harassed on the ice.

In the survey conducted in the report, 72% of respondents agreed that sexual harassment is a problem. Just under half agreed that sexual assault is a problem. (Among the male employees surveyed, about half and a third, respectively, agreed that harassment and assault were a problem.)

“Every woman I knew there was attacked or harassed on the ice,” one of the interlocutors told the authors of the report. Although incidents involving female victims were “much more frequent and serious,” the report says, several men also said they had been sexually harassed by men and women.

NSF officials commissioned the report in April 2021 after years of isolated reports of sexual harassment.

Remote and complex workplace

Antarctica is an extraordinarily difficult environment for such assertions. Its remoteness often means that people cannot leave for weeks or months.

“You are so isolated and so out of touch with normal roles in society that often, for lack of a better word, you find it easier to walk away from inappropriate behavior,” said Meredith Nash, an Australian researcher who was not involved in the study. NSF report.

“When people are doing deep field work, not only do they have no way to report it because you can’t call someone, send an email or whatever — if you’re working with your stalker, you literally can’t get away from them,” said Nash, who is now Associate Dean for Diversity, Belonging, Inclusion and Equity at the Australian National University.

Until now, the incidents were considered isolated. In 2018, Seven Mile Glacier’s name was changed to honor its namesake, geologist David Marchand. was accused of sexually harassing graduate students. He was later fired from his job at Boston University.. In a statement at the time, he denied the allegations.

In a separate incident, NSF says it has received a report of rape at one of its facilities in the last five years. The agency says it “immediately” turned the charge over to the Justice Department.

The problems go far beyond scientists. Of the thousands of people who work in Antarctica every year for NSF, about 800 are researchers. The rest are support staff, including cooks, janitors and repairmen, many of whom work on seasonal contracts.

Reform issues

Throughout the report, respondents describe a widespread environment of harassment and assault, as well as a workplace that is unfriendly to those who report incidents.

“People at the station fear, and rightly so, that if they are harassed or attacked and report it, they will be the ones to go home,” one person told the report’s authors. “When something happened on the ice, the first thing I heard was, ‘Don’t report it or you’ll go home and be kicked out of the program.’

Particularly at risk were people who felt their livelihoods could be at stake, such as seasonal workers who depend on contract renewals or graduate students who depend on top researchers, a fact that officials acknowledged.

“Research shows us that even when we have the best reporting practice, the best possible system, people still don’t report because the dynamics of power are such that it’s usually not in the best interests of the last victim. survivor,” said Stephanie Short, head of NSF Antarctic Infrastructure and Logistics.

Officials have acknowledged that it will not be easy to change the dynamics of the distribution of forces at these remote bases. The infrequent availability of aircraft and ships means there is no easy way to separate victims from their pursuers. And numerous contractors and agencies that work under the supervision of the NSF have their own personnel policies and procedures regarding assault and harassment.

But NSF officials say they are committed to reforming their operations.

“I don’t feel like I have a choice but to face the challenge,” Marinelli said. “We have a responsibility to provide a safe work environment, ensure workplace safety and development opportunities in the workplace for anyone who wants to come to Antarctica.”

Nell Greenfieldboys of NPR contributed to this report.