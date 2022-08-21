New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after he entered a restroom at an elementary school in Southern California and tried to molest a girl, police said.

Logan Nicewonger, 32, of Riverside, is currently being held without bail.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., authorities received information that a man had jumped a fence and entered the girls’ bathroom at McAuliffe Elementary School. A campus supervisor saw Nigswonger come out of the restroom and heard a girl crying inside. A campus supervisor chased Nigswonger as he jumped several fences before getting into a car and driving away.

A campus supervisor was able to provide a detailed description of Nighswonger’s car. Authorities were able to track the car to a business in Orange County, where Nicewonger was taken into custody, according to a news release.

Nicewonger was charged with attempted sexual acts with a child under the age of 10 at the Robert Presley Detention Center and being a registered sex offender on school grounds.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for acting quickly to apprehend and eliminate this threat to our community,” Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Alan Muscerino said. “Children should never have to experience a situation like this and I’m very sorry that this happened.”

Riverside officials are still investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Riverside Police’s Child Sexual Abuse Unit at 951-353-7121.