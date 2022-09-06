Sevilla 0-4 Man City Haaland continues successful streak in Spain

Erling Haaland is inevitable. At least that’s how it felt in Seville and how it’s beginning to feel in stadiums everywhere. Pep Guardiola insisted it wasn’t just the Norwegian and that if Manchester City didn’t play well, they wouldn’t win. Here they really played well – this was reflected in Ederson’s first save, an easy one that did not reach the 80th minute – they really won, and he scored. Oh sure. Twice, in fact. The man who scored every 44 minutes scored two more goals out of 60 en route to a 4-0 victory at the start of yet another Champions League campaign.
What was expected was that the requirements for them to win it all should not overshadow the superiority. Sevilla, of course, had the feeling that it would always be like this, that they could not live with City. “And to top it off, Manchester City,” read one of the headlines.
Sevilla are caught in this crisis, with one point in their first four games their worst start to a season in 41 years. The last thing they wanted was the appearance of Pep Guardiola’s team: the last thing they wanted was his.
The last time they faced him, Haaland scored four of Borussia’s five goals in a 5-4 aggregate score. Here in this stadium, you could hear the fear every time he got up and ran. A sigh was heard, the sound of a boot hitting a ball echoing through the area.
Then the earth was empty, which perhaps increased this feeling; it was not empty now, 18 months later, Guardiola was inviting people not to miss the stadium, which is “special”, and despite all their problems, they raised the roof.
There was a roar when Papu Gomez produced an early nutmeg and this attempt to blow their team away looked for a moment like it might work. The start of Sevilla was bright. It was also short, a moment of nervousness in their own area at the 11th minute indicating that they had already realized that it could be a long night in which it would not be easy to find a way out.
City took control of the ball, Jack Grealish went inside and hit the side net near the post. As Haaland began to accelerate from the middle of the field, Sevilla had a familiar feeling: they retreated, but knew that he would not leave. Twice Kevin De Bruyne landed wild shots over the bar. Marcos Acuña had to cut off Phil Foden’s finger. It was inexorable in its own way: not intense, as such, and not stormy, but insistent. And then came the goal, its inevitability, as much in fulfillment as in anticipation.
A move that has been seen a thousand times before and will probably be seen a thousand more was that Foden made that little diagonal pass to one side of the cornerback. De Bruyne went past him on the other side to pick up the ball and pulled it through the six-yard box. Dived, stretching his leg, Haaland.
Soon there were whistles from Sevilla fans, dissatisfied with City’s ease of holding the ball and reaching for something, anything. This was reflected in the rumble that met the first turn and the first shot that followed it, Akunya’s shot flew far but still got a “dick” like it was closer. It got louder again as Jesus Navas, Thomas Delaney and Papu neatly teamed up for the last one to strike, a sign that they might still be able to play a bit.
When Sevilla pressed, there was a feeling of life, of rebellion, and the volume grew. But the insistence that they do it also felt like it could trap them, and the second half brought more opportunities, more space and more goals for City. De Bruyne, who went past the defenders, was taken down by Bono’s great save, Haaland could have played a little better when he headed, and Cancelo fired wide before Rodri leaned. And then came the second goal, just at the moment when Sevilla became more active.
City fought their way through the press – just – and were out again. They found a place to run, Canselu found Foden, and inside the court he shifted from foot to foot, away from Nemanja Gudel, and finished neatly, his light effort hitting the corner. A superb De Bruyne pass that twisted and turned to the right, then the move began, ending with the “citizens” sending the ball into the net. The flag went up; it didn’t count, but what happened next mattered. Foden was there at the time, and while Bono saved, Haaland was there to see it through.
He was soon withdrawn. His work here was done, another destruction completed. The city, however, was not. Ruben Diaz was fourth in stoppage time.