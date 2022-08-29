New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Strong to severe storms are possible Monday along a cold front stretching from the Midwest to Texas.

Some areas may be at risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

After flooding rains in Mississippi, skies should clear up for the state today.

Heat will once again be felt across the western US, especially in the Southwest.

Daytime highs will exceed 100 degrees.

Extreme heat watches are in effect starting Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the tropics are beginning to grow in the Atlantic with several areas to keep an eye on.