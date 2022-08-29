off
Strong to severe storms are possible Monday along a cold front stretching from the Midwest to Texas.

Some areas may be at risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

After flooding rains in Mississippi, skies should clear up for the state today.

Heat will once again be felt across the western US, especially in the Southwest.

Severe weather is expected on Monday, August 29.

National Forecast for Monday, August 29.

Daytime highs will exceed 100 degrees.

Tropical weather activity that is developing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Extreme heat watches are in effect starting Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the tropics are beginning to grow in the Atlantic with several areas to keep an eye on.

