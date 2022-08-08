New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Strong winds battered coastal Delaware on Friday, with video showing dozens of beach umbrellas blowing through the sand and spinning through the air.

Beachgoer Shane Mannix captured the video at Bethany Beach as rain and wind blew along the coast.

Visitors can be seen fleeing the beach as the gusty wind lifts umbrellas from the land and into the sea. One social media user described the scene as “common looking”.

According to witnesses, severe weather is nowhere to be seen.

Eastern Kentucky braces for flooding, thunderstorm hazards

Bethany Beach is a small coastal town in Sussex County. With a population of just over 1,000, around 15,000 tourists flock to its shores during the summer months.

The severe weather came a day after witnesses captured footage of a waterspout on Smith Island near Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

The video, taken by Amy and Daniel Somers, shows debris flying into the air as the water source approaches land.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Significant damage to structures and property was reported on Smith Island, but residents of the small island had no immediate reports of any injuries.

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.