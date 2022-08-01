type here...
CANADA

Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings are in place for parts of central Alberta.

Strong winds can scatter loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches from trees and overturn large vehicles, warns Environment Canada. (David Bell/CBC)

Thunderstorm and tornado warnings are in place for parts of west-central Alberta as severe weather moves east across the province.

Environment Canada updated a tornado warning around 3:00 p.m. for Clearwater County near the home of Rocky Mountain and Crimson Lake.

Doppler radar indicated a potential tornado near Horburg. The message warns that this is a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” and that shelter should be taken if threatening weather approaches.

A tornado was also seen outside of Coronation, Alta. earlier on Monday.

The weather service is also monitoring several severe thunderstorms that can cause very strong gusts of wind, hail ranging in size from nickels to ping-pong balls and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect from 15:00 for:

  • Yellowhead County near Cadomin and Robb
  • Great Lakes MD near Driftpile, Faust and Kinuso
  • Great Lakes MD near Enilda and Joussard
  • North Sunrise County near Cadott Lake and Swamp Lake Preserve
  • Maryland Greenview near Fox Creek

Environment Canada recommends taking immediate shelter if threatening weather approaches, warning of heavy rainfall causing flash flooding and damage or injury caused by large hail.

Lightning also kills and injures Canadians every year.

Heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province. Severe thunderstorm hours also operate in many areas.



