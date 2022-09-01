Politicians, sports stars and celebrities packed Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2022 US Open on Wednesday night to witness what will be the final tennis match of Serena Williams’ legendary career.

Instead, the Estonian no. The crowd was treated to a stunning display of talent from Williams, who upset No. 2 seed Annette Kontaveit.

“I love this crowd. It’s really awesome,” Williams said. “I still have a little bit left in me.”

In the audience Wednesday was Tiger Woods, who sat in her player’s box with Williams’ family and even gave her his signature fist pump in celebration during her win.

“He’s one of the reasons I’m here,” Williams said. “One of the main reasons I still play.”

“It’s a privilege to see greatness,” Woods He tweeted Later on. “Congratulations.”

Feedback: Serena Williams extended the US Open party with a three-set upset victory

Stars who couldn’t attend the US Open in person took to social media to celebrate Williams and praise her effort, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, kindness and determination on and off the court,” Harris said. He tweeted. “We celebrate all that you are, all that you will be and all that is to come.”

Chris Paul Said He “never seen Serena Williams do it!!!”

“Everybody is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!!” He tweeted along with several goat emojis.

Stephen Curry, who just graduated from Davidson College, tweeted, “Not done yet.”

Allison calls Felix Williams “The Greatest”. Adding Hashtag: #ThankYouSerena. Patrick Mahomes also tweeted several goat emojis.

Don Staley tweeted, “Never underestimate the heart of a goat…..never!! @serenawilliams we love it!”