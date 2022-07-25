Several injured in shooting in British Columbia

Police said several people were injured and one person was detained after shooting at at least three locations outside of Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or if anyone had been killed in the shooting, prompting authorities to send an emergency alert to mobile phones in the area. According to them, an investigative-operational group went to the area.

This was reported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. they responded to reports that shots had been fired “at several different locations throughout the city and town of Langley”, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Vancouver.