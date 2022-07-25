Several injured in shooting in British Columbia

type here...
Police said several people were injured and one person was detained after shooting at at least three locations outside of Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or if anyone had been killed in the shooting, prompting authorities to send an emergency alert to mobile phones in the area. According to them, an investigative-operational group went to the area.

This was reported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. they responded to reports that shots had been fired “at several different locations throughout the city and town of Langley”, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Vancouver.

“As a precaution, an emergency warning has been issued until investigators can confirm that the suspect acted alone,” Sergeant Rebecca Parslow of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

One alert said one of the shootouts involved “passing victims”. The alert described the suspect as a white male with dark hair, wearing Carhartt overalls and a T-shirt with a blue and green camouflage pattern.

At 7:20 a.m. local time, they took into custody a man they believed was the only suspect, police said. His name is not immediately revealed.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. Police have asked the public to avoid downtown Langley.

“The public is asked to stay away from the area until further notice,” authorities said.



