New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, officials told Fox News.

Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported.

Illinois officials sent 90 migrants to another suburban city of Chicago with little notice

The shooting is happening at a time when the city is experiencing a crime wave. A recent disturbing video shows a woman screaming on Chicago’s North Side While being manipulated and robbed at gunpoint.

Recent reports Predictions of Chicago carjackings in 2022 It will be 6 times higher than in 2014.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.