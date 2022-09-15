New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Most of the Republicans running in this year’s midterm elections. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., has proposed a bill that would limit abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy — or “after the stage where substantial medical evidence suggests they can feel. Pain.”

In June, the Supreme Court, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, returning the power to restrict abortion to states. Following the SCOTUS decision, abortion became one of the focal points of this year’s midterm elections, with several GOP candidates accused of holding “extreme” views on abortion by their Democratic opponents.

A recent statement from VetVotes and Senate Majority PAC targeted Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters for his pro-life stance and called him “un-American.”

Since Graham’s announcement, several Senate Republican candidates who supported Dobbs’ decision told Fox News Digital that they would not support federal restrictions on abortion, while few would support the measure.

Some Democrats have suggested that if GOP members support federal abortion restrictions, they are effectively taking abortion out of states’ hands. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running against Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, tweeted, “Leave it to the states”, huh @droz?” He also called on his opponent to say whether he supported the bill.

“Dr. Oz is pro-life with three exceptions: maternal life, rape and adultery.” Dr. for the Senate. Oz’s communications director, Brittany Yannick, told Fox News Digital that Oz would support states’ rights to abortion.

“And as a senator, he needs to make sure the federal government doesn’t get involved in state decisions on this issue. That’s very different from John Fetterman, who supports abortion up until the moment of birth,” Yannick said.

Other Republicans echoed Oz’s position, but were more forthright in saying Graham’s bill was unlikely to pass Congress.

“The American people would be better off if Washington, DC, was half as interested in fixing inflation, reducing the debt and securing the border as it is in partisan battles over abortion,” said Colorado Senate Republican Joe O’Dea. The candidate challenging Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo.

“Bennett and Schumer’s bill to legalize elective late-term abortion will never become law. This bill will never pass. The whole back-and-forth proves what I’ve been saying for months: Congress needs to pass a balanced approach that protects a woman’s right to choose early in pregnancy and is responsible for late-term abortion. provides limitations,” says O’Dea.

Brian Freimuth, a spokesman for Nevada GOP Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s campaign, told Fox News Digital that he does not support the federal law.

“This proposal is unlikely to pass Congress and receive President Biden’s signature,” Freimuth said. “The law in Nevada was settled by voters decades ago and will not change. As a pro-life candidate, Adam made his views clear in a recent Reno Gazette Journal column, where he explained how he believes a right. Abortion in Nevada should be decided by Nevada voters, not the federal government.

Laxalt’s midterm opponent, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. also emphasized the views of, he supported the Women’s Health Protection Act, which allowed abortions “without restrictions” and after fetal viability.

Not all Republicans have taken a stand against the abortion restriction bill.

Following the Dobbs decision, Graham said it was Democrats who “rallied behind pro-choice legislation that would allow abortion up until the moment of birth,” pushing a “radical” position that Americans reject.

“Our law is a responsible alternative because we provide exceptions for cases such as rape, obscenity and the life and physical health of the mother,” the senator said, noting that about 55,000 abortions are performed at or after 15 weeks of pregnancy each year.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who co-sponsored Graham’s bill, said he believes it’s the right move for Florida. “Banning abortion after four months is consistent with Florida law and more permissive than both European countries,” Rubio said. “Why doesn’t the media ask Val Demings why she doesn’t support a single restriction on abortions? She is an extremist who supports abortion at any time, for any reason, up to the moment of birth and paid for by the taxpayer.”

The Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Babies from Late-Term Abortions Act aims to protect unborn babies once they begin to feel pain in the womb. The bill mirrors European abortion restrictions, with exceptions for rape, extramarital affairs and when the mother’s life is threatened.

“The Supreme Court of the United States has recognized that by at least 12 weeks’ gestation, an unborn child has assumed ‘human form’ in all relevant respects,” the bill reads, citing the 2007 Gonzales v. Carhart court case. Partial-birth abortion is prohibited.