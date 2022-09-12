New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A mudslide in California left several vehicles trapped in mud and debris flows, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the mudflow to help about 50 people in two dozen cars. Vehicles were pushed to the side of the road due to mud.

The landslide occurred near Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote in a tweet.

According to the department, units arrived at the scene at 7:40 p.m. to help free vehicles that were unable to get out of the mud and debris flow.

Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground and others were flown to safety by Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters, according to the LAFD.

The Red Cross and Public Works were notified.

Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road and other roads in the area were closed due to mud.

The incident was still active, according to fire officials.

Police and fire officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in the stone-throwing.