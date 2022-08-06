New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several arrests were made as pro-abortion protesters clashed with anti-abortion activists at a New York City Catholic church on Saturday.

The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that five arrests were made at a pro-abortion protest at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Lower Manhattan.

Police did not release any information about the ages of the protesters or the charges against them.

Several videos and photos posted on social media by protesters showed NYPD officers making arrests and attempting to subdue the crowd.

Anti-abortion protesters typically appear at the cathedral on the first Saturday of each month and travel to nearby Planned Parenthood sites to demonstrate against abortion.

A video provided to Fox News Digital by the New York Young Republican Club Catholic Caucus shows pro-abortion protesters calling Catholic parishioners Nazis as they try to enter a church.

“The NYYRC Catholic Caucus once again condemns the violence directed at residents of Old St. Patrick’s this morning, another attempt to terrorize Catholics, and we appreciate any member of our group participating in their rosary rally,” the caucus told Fox News Digital. statement “Open witnessing for Christ in New York City is a dangerous act; yet history will look kindly on those who stood. The rising powers in this city want to prevent anyone from standing for Christ. If so, we will kneel for him.”