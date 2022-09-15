New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, and forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen into a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Seven It was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph, forecasters said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to pass through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and will be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later this week,” the hurricane center advisory said.