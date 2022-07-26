Seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones will sign a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old wide receiver spent last season with the Tennessee Titans after playing the previous 10 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted Jones in 2011.

Jones struggled to stay on the field with the Titans, missing a combined seven games with injuries. He was placed on injured reserve after Week 10 for a hamstring injury, missing three games. In the four games he played following that assignment, Jones managed just 98 receiving yards over the four-game stretch.

In his first year away from Atlanta, he caught 31 of 48 targets for 434 yards and one touchdown. All those marks are career lows.

After leaving the team where he served as a secondary target next to AJ Brown, Jones is expected to play a much smaller role in Tampa Bay. He’s coming back from an ACL tear suffered during the 2021 regular season, along with Mike Evans and free-agent Russell Gage, along with Chris Godwin. On Tuesday Godwin was cleared to play without starting the year on the physically unable to perform list. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Jones is the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game with 91.9.

The Buccaneers have tried in the past to revive older wide receivers. Tampa Bay signed 32-year-old Antonio Brown during the team’s Super Bowl LV run in 2020. Brown left the team late in the season after going off the field mid-game in Week 16 against the New York Jets.

Jones is now catching passes from Tom Brady, who came out of retirement at age 45 in March. Brady and Jones previously squared off in Super Bowl 51, where the New England Patriots launched a historic comeback from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons.

Now, the two will work together to bring another Super Bowl to Tampa Bay.