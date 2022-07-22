Seven potential landing spots for Nationals All-Star outfielder Juan Soto

The Washington Nationals don’t need to trade Juan Soto.

They’re telling teams they’ll only move the 23-year-old outfielder — who still has 2 ½ years left to become a free agent — if it makes sense for them now and for the future.

The Nationals are asking not only for top prospects, but also for major-league talent.

You can get all the top 100 prospects you want, but some just won’t pan out. You want proven players, although the Nationals prefer enough youngsters where they don’t qualify for salary arbitration rights yet.

Oh, and if you don’t mind, could you take starter Patrick Corbin’s contract off the Nats’ hands as well? He has $70 million remaining on his six-year, $140 million contract.

The Nationals expressed all of that to teams, and still, seven teams — including three from the NL West — have come forward and made known their strong desire to acquire Soto.

“Whoever gets Juan is going to have the immediate benefit of a historically great player,” said Soto’s agent Scott Boras, “and in his prime.”

And there is not a soul that disagrees.

Here are the current seven teams that have actively entered into trade talks with the Nats, according to league executives.

The split? The Nationals refused to charter Soto's plane to the Home Run Derby, so he flew commercial

What's next: Soto turned down a $440 million offer from the Nationals, the talk of a future MLB All-Star Game

Seattle Mariners

It has been 21 years since they made the playoffs, the longest active drought of any major sports team in North America. They entered the All-Star break winning 14 straight games and 22 of their last 25 games. They play a three-game series against the Astros this weekend in which they have sold out every game. They say pitching is their top priority, but Soto can cover up a lot of pitching flaws.

“We’re tempting fate if we don’t help,” GM Jerry Dipoto told reporters in Seattle. “You pay premium prices, that’s part of it. When you’re in the position we are, you have to take that into account.

Can you imagine the core of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France and Soto?

Mariners may prove to be the most aggressive of suitors.

San Diego Padres

Come on, you know GM AJ Preller is salivating at the thought of adding Soto. Sure, they already have two $300 million players on the books with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. They still want to re-sign ace Joe Musgrove. But no one said they had to sign Soto, only to go through arbitration with him for the next two years costing $60 million.

They will have to give up young pitcher Mackenzie Gore and the gifted Robert Hassell III and infielder CJ Abrams, but when you have a chance to win your first World Series title in franchise history, you don’t worry about the odds.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants lost their star power when Buster Posey retired after last season and, indeed, Barry Bonds left after the 2007 season. They tried to trade for Giancarlo Stanton, but he vetoed it. They offered Bryce Harper $310 million to Philadelphia. They can wait for Aaron Judge of Northern California, but they will have to compete with the Yankees for his services.

Why not overwhelm Nats with a prospect package starting with Marco Luciano and Luis Matos and keep adding until Nats say yes?

The Giants realized that if he landed with the Dodgers or Padres and they couldn’t get him, they would be dealing with him several times.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers can certainly meet the Nats’ demands for top prospects without blinking an eye with their deep and talented system.

And, oh, do they love their stars. They traded for MVP right fielder Mookie Betts. They traded for All-Star shortstop Trey Turner. They traded for Cy Young pitcher Max Scherzer. They signed All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman. Why not Soto?

It might take a package starting with infielder Gavin Lux and prized pitching prospects Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot, but when you have the chance to add Soto, knowing you can draft and develop players better than anyone else, chances shouldn’t stand in their way.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals’ reputation is that they treat their prospects like automatic future All-Stars. Well, if you look back, it certainly didn’t stop the Miami Marlins from trading Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara and Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zach Gallen for Marcell Ozuna’s one-year rental.

Soto is much better than Ozuna and you get him for 2 ½ years.

Can you imagine an outfielder mix of Dylan Karlsson, Tyler O’Neal, Harrison Bader and Soto?

You throw him in with All-Star infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and you have an automatic ticket to the NL Central title and a serious threat to win the pennant.

New York Yankees

They may have the best record in baseball, but guess who threatens them every time they play? Yes, those pesky Houston Astros. The Astros are 5-2 against the Yankees this season and could easily be 7-0. The Yankees didn’t take a single at-bat while leading the game. The Yankees hit just .151 in seven games, their lowest single-season batting average against an opponent in baseball history. Yes, they could certainly use Soto, which would also give them insurance in case Aaron Judge leaves as a free agent after the season.

New York Mets

If the Nationals want to dump Corbin, Scherzer and anyone else to reduce the number of opportunities to get Soto, the Mets are all in. Steve Cohen, baseball’s richest owner worth $15 billion, knows a bargain when he sees one. He promised Mets fans a World Series title in five years. This is the 2nd year of his ownership reign. They will definitely hang around until the finish line.

